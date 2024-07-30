1 year after killing outside unlicensed Minneapolis nightclub, police seek public's help

MINNEAPOLIS — One year after a man was fatally shot outside an unlicensed nightclub in Minneapolis, police are still searching for his killer.

The Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday called for the public's help in identifying who shot 26-year-old Patrick Henderson on July 30, 2023.

Patrick Henderson Minneapolis Police Department

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Second Street North and 26th Avenue North. Henderson later died at a hospital. Police said an argument preceded the shooting and a large crowd was present at the time.

Anyone with information about Henderson's death is asked to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov, call 612-673-5845 or share tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

This isn't the first time police have asked for the public's aid in this case. Last August, less than two weeks after Henderson's death, the department put out the same call.

The city shut down the nightclub, known as Dear Mama Studios, after the shooting.

Note: The video above originally aired July 30, 2024.