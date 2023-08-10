Minneapolis police ask public for info in fatal shooting of Patrick Henderson outside unlicensed nightclub

1 killed in shooting outside unlicensed Minneapolis nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are asking anyone with information about a fatal shooting outside an unlicensed nightclub last month to come forward.

Patrick Henderson, 26, was shot shortly before 4:30 a.m. on July 30 on the 2500 block of North Second Street, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He later died at a hospital.

Patrick Henderson Minneapolis Police Department

Police said the shooting happened outside an "after-hours party at an unlicensed nightclub," and a verbal altercation preceded the shooting.

The department is asking anyone with information to email policetips@minneapolis.gov or call 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Note: The video above originally aired July 30, 2023.