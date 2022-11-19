1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers learned of gunshot victims in a car on Interstate 94 and 57th Avenue North. They arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

Police say the shooting took place at an apartment on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North. The victims then drove to the place where they were found.