Who are the Minnesota Vikings' most important free agents?

MINNEAPOLIS — After a disappointing 7-10 finish, the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do this offseason.

It starts with looking at the team's impending free agents. There are some very important players whose contracts are expiring, and what the Vikings do with those players will define the team's immediate future.

Outside of the first two names, these are in no particular order in terms of importance.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Kirk Cousins

There's no bigger question for the Vikings this offseason than what to do about Cousins. He played some of the best football of his career for the Vikings this year, finishing eighth in EPA/play among quarterbacks, according to Sumer Sports. In eight games, he threw 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he'll also be 36 years old and coming off a major injury when next season begins. The problem for the Vikings is they don't have another clear option at QB right now. They're not drafting high enough to get one of the draft's top passers, Jaren Hall isn't ready to start and the other free agent QBs are less than inspiring. Cousins re-signing with the Vikings would make sense for both sides, but contract negotiations could get complicated.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 23: Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after sacking Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Michael Owens

Danielle Hunter

After years of trade rumors and reported displeasure, the Vikings gave Hunter a new contract last offseason — a one-year, incentive-laden deal that he more than lived up to. The short-term bet paid off in Hunter's favor. He finished the year with 16.5 sacks, the highest single-season mark of his career and fifth-most in the league. He also led the league in tackles for loss (along with Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby). In addition, the injury concerns that plagued Hunter for a stretch of his career seem to be behind him. He's played every game the past two seasons. With pass rushing at a premium, the 29-year-old Hunter won't come cheap. But last offseason's deal proves the Vikings want him here, and he himself has expressed a desire to remain in Minnesota.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Dalton Risner #66 of the Minnesota Vikings plays during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jeff Dean / Getty Images

Dalton Risner

The Vikings signed Risner after the 2023 season began, and he didn't play for the first few games after coming to Minnesota. But the Vikings eventually traded starting left guard Ezra Cleveland, who is due for a new contract himself, and handed Risner the starting job. Aside from drafting someone in April, the Vikings don't have a clear option at guard besides Risner. That, coupled with the fact they'll be signing him to be a starter, means he'll be due for a pay raise, though probably not an egregious one considering the lack of league interest before the Vikings signed him.

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 01: Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers on October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jordan Hicks

Hicks was among the oldest players on the Vikings' roster this season and missed time due to injury, but he found new life in Brian Flores' defense. A long-term deal is probably off the table, but it's possible the Vikings bring him back on a one-year deal. The team is thin at linebacker — undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. earned a starting job and impressed, but behind him, there are no standouts.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears is sacked by D.J. Wonnum #98 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum wasn't supposed to be the Vikings' No. 2 pass rusher this year. Marcus Davenport, who the team signed to a one-year deal last offseason, was meant to play that role. But injuries sidelined Davenport for most of the season and Wonnum stepped up admirably, tying career highs in sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (seven). Wonnum is in his prime and coming off a career year, but he also suffered a late-season injury that could complicate his free agent prospects.

ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 05: Minnesota running back Cam Akers (31) runs the ball during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons on November 5th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cam Akers

Akers was a midseason addition for the Vikings who came from the Los Angeles Rams via trade. He saw limited playing time, never topping more than 40% of the offensive snaps in a game and missing the second half of the season due to injury. But he added some juice to the Vikings' mostly lackluster running game, scoring their first ground TD of the season in week eight and showing up in the passing game as well. The Vikings' decision on Akers may depend on what type of role he's seeking. Alexander Mattison is under contract for another year and Ty Chandler came on strong as a runner this season, so Akers likely won't earn a starting job — or even significant playing time — in Minnesota.

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 01: Minnesota Vikings center Austin Schlottmann (65) during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers on October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Austin Schlottmann

Schlottmann is one of two swing offensive linemen on this list — more on Oli Udoh later — and they're both included for good reason. The Vikings have suffered a rash of injuries both short- and long-term on the line over the past couple of years, leading to plenty of opportunities for the backups. Schlottmann is particularly impactful because he backs up starting center Garrett Bradbury. Having a player who can step in and handle the communication required of a center is essential to keeping an offense afloat after injury.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Minnesota Vikings Offensive Tackle Oli Udoh (74) blocks Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Haason Reddick (7) in the second half during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oli Udoh

Udoh suffered a quad tear early in the season and was placed on injured reserve, but before that, he was the Vikings' No. 1 swing tackle. He's played all over the line in his career, which he has spent entirely with the Vikings. Fellow swing tackle David Quessenberry is also a free agent. The Vikings may be interested in bringing them both back, though the older Quessenberry would likely come cheaper.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Brandon Powell #4 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball while Chase Lucas #27 of the Detroit Lions defends in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lions defeated the Vikings 30-24. David Berding / Getty Images

Brandon Powell

Powell gets the nod here over K.J. Osborn for two reasons: Powell has punt return experience and ability, and Osborn will likely be seeking a bigger role this offseason after being supplanted in the Vikings' offense by rookie Jordan Addison. The Vikings still need a No. 3 receiver, though, and while Powell wasn't overly impressive, his special teams flexibility and familiarity with head coach Kevin O'Connell make him a possible candidate. The Vikings may also choose to prioritize one of their young players, like Jalen Nailor, or seek a third receiver in the draft.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 07: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions tackles Johnny Mundt #86 of the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya / Getty Images

Johnny Mundt

Mundt is third on the tight end depth chart behind star T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver, but he made a few key catches this year. He's another longtime O'Connell compadre, having followed the head coach from the Rams. And with Hockenson's status for the start of the 2024 season up in the air after a late-season injury, the Vikings might want to bring back a familiar face to help keep the ship steady until he returns.

According to Over the Cap, the Vikings have about $37 million in cap space for next season. With a thin roster, the Vikings will eat it up quickly. Free agency begins March 13.