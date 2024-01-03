Vikings' Danielle Hunter, Andrew DePaola to start 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

EAGAN, Minn. — Two Minnesota Vikings players have been selected to appear in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter and long snapper Andrew DePaola were named starters for the games, according to the NFL.

This will be Hunter's fourth career Pro Bowl appearance and first as a starter. Hunter is currently tied for the NFL lead in tackles for loss and is fifth in sacks for the league.

RELATED: Nick Mullens will start at QB in Minnesota Vikings' final game vs. Detroit Lions

Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after sacking Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota Michael Owens

DePaola will make his second appearance after making history last season as the first long snapper in Vikings history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. He is the first long snapper to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl honors since Jake McQuaide of the Rams in 2016 and 2017.

Six other Vikings were tabbed as alternatives for the Pro Bowl: C.J. Ham, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Metellus, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Smith.

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 4, airing on ESPN and ABC.