SNOW PICS: Minnesotans share their best views of wintry landscapes

WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

This week's snow has made for some glorious pictures.

Over the last day, WCCO has received plenty of amazing pictures showing wintry landscapes and more.

Check out the pictures below. You can submit yours here. 

 

Decorations weighed down by snow in Bloomington

bloomington-kim-weiss.jpg
Kim Weiss
Little dog in Breezy Point looks like they had a lot of fun in the snow

breezy-point-shari.jpg
Shari
A big snowman in Big Lake!

big-lake-chelsea-frolik.jpg
Chelsea Frolik
Doggo enjoying the snow in Lake Elmo

lake-elmo-murphy.jpg
A cold Apple River seen from Wisconsin

apple-river-amery-wisconsin-suzanne-halpin.jpg
Suzanne Halpin
Waiting for snow in Afton

afton-rachel-erdman.jpg
Rachel Erdman
Snow covered farm in Balsam Lake, Wis.

balsam-lake-wisconsin-gina-daniels.png
Gina Daniels

Not technically in Minnesota, but beautiful nonetheless! 

Glowing pines in Hutchinson

hutchinson-deanna-broten.jpg
DeAnna Broten
Beautiful trees in Stillwater

stillwater-naomi-liester.jpg
Great view of trees in Stillwater Naomi Liester
