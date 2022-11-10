NEXT Weather Alert: Storms and snow set upon Minnesota Thursday, Friday

NEXT Weather Alert: Storms and snow set upon Minnesota Thursday, Fridayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday and Friday are NEXT Weather Alert days due to potentially severe storms and snow in parts of Minnesota.
The northwestern corner of the state is under a blizzard warning both days. Other parts of northern Minnesota are under a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory. The northwest could see 5 to 7 inches of snow by Saturday.
Meanwhile, showers and storms will make their way across central and southern Minnesota throughout the day Thursday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southeastern Minnesota, with the major threats being hail and high winds.
Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start out in the 60s Thursday and fall to the upper 30s by the evening. Flurries are possible in the metro overnight, and highs will drop to the 30s on Friday.
The cold and wind will stick around into next week. As of now, the weekend looks dry.