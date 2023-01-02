Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Major snow starts late Monday, could bring 8+ inches to Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.

These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.

Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.

Meteorologist Riley O'Connor says it's possible that freezing rain or sleet mixing in with precipitation could impact those totals, and also add to the difficult travel conditions.

After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.

There is another potential snow shower chance going into the weekend.

