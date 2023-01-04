Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hit and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Over 600 spinouts Tuesday
Over 600 spinouts Tuesday 01:12

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.

The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash.

The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.