NEXT Weather Alert: 200+ crashes and spinouts recorded overnight as winter storm continues

By WCCO Staff

NEXT Weather Alert: 5 a.m. report
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota will continue to see constant snow until later Wednesday.

This on top of the freezing rain we got, which could make for a nightmare on the roads.

RELATED: Minnesota School Closings & Delays | Check Out Live Radar

The snow we will get Wednesday won't fall as fast as what we saw Tuesday, but it will be more consistent. 

According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm through 6 a.m. dropped 10 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In the same time frame, Chanhassen recorded 9.4 inches, St. Cloud recorded 6.8 inches and 1.8 inches fell in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

wx.jpg
The state could get another couple of inches of snow throughout the day, and then everything wraps up Thursday morning. 

By Thursday morning, Minnesota could see an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for a large area until 6 p.m., including the Twin Cities. 

Then our temperatures drop for the weekend to around 20 degrees.

Notable weather stories from Tuesday:

Check out live updates below. Check out yesterday's updates here. 

 

200+ crashes and spinouts overnight

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 200 crashes and spinouts overnight, with several injuries. There were also three jackknifed semis. 

Snowfall totals as of 6 a.m.

Dozens of flights canceled at MSP Airport

According to the flight tracking website Flightaware, there are already 95 cancelations in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with another 51 flights delayed.

That being said, the FAA website lists general arrivals/delays into MSP as running with 15 minutes of schedule.

Radars as of 6:30 a.m.

radar-ec-7.gif
Check latest radars here. 

Reminder to go slow: Car slides off snowy bridge in metro last week

Jackknifed semi blocking exit in Fridley

By WCCO Staff
 

Roads still in rough shape after 6 a.m.

Updated traffic information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website. 

Car fire on I-35W in Bloomington area

Follow Pauleen Le on Twitter for morning updates. 

Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools switch to e-learning

Multiple schools across Minnesota -- including in the Twin Cities -- have canceled, switched to distance learning or delayed classes Wednesday morning due to the winter storm. 

Check the latest closings here. 

It's a mess on the roads this morning

