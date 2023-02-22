NEXT Weather Alert: 2nd wave of snow arrives Wednesday, 270+ flights canceled at MSP Airport

NEXT Weather Alert: 2nd wave of snow arrives Wednesday, 270+ flights canceled at MSP Airportget the free app
There will be a lull in the action before a second wave of snow arrives.
Earlier Wednesday, expect some lighter snow and breaks likely. The next, bigger wave hits early afternoon.
Winter storm warnings with blizzard warnings to the west are in play into Thursday. Travel will be difficult and state officials are warning against unnecessary travel.
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, there were 276 flights canceled for the day as of 6 a.m.
The snow slowly tapers off Thursday, but the wind stays strong blowing the snow everywhere.
When all is said and done by Thursday evening, this weather event could take its place on the top 10 list of biggest Minnesota snow storms in recorded history. Accumulation models show the metro getting somewhere between 12-20 inches of snow. Far-southern and southwestern Minnesota can expect more.
It gets cold Friday morning – below zero – but the roads should be in much better shape by then.
Dry and warmer weekend.
270+ flights canceled at MSP Airport
Weather conditions are impacting travel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday.
As of 6 a.m., there were 276 flights to and from the airport canceled, and one delayed.
