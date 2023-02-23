South metro residents enjoy snow as storm ends, sun shines again

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- If you live in the south metro, you got the worst of the storm -- totals were close to more than a foot and a half in Farmington, Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Over the quiet machines sing and work in harmony -- a sweet symphony for Chris Donahue.

"It's white gold. The joke is always, 'Plow that snow, make that dough.' We're making money and we're having fun doing it," Donahue said.

While most people stayed home, Mark Maier and Bill Larson aren't most people.

"This is Minnesota, you've got to take it as you get it," Larson said.

The 16 inches Lakeville got could be a pickle for a thousand-person tournament. The work started as the snow stopped.

"This is exactly what I had envisioned when we had a tournament in Minnesota in February," one worker said.

This whole thing can and should be fun.

"Everyone wants to second guess school officials or the forecasters, but I think the proof is seeing what we've got out here," xx said. "They were right."