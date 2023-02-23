Snow removal efforts begin in Hutchinson as storm moves out

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- After several more inches fell last night, this has become grand central station for snow removers. When we began going live at 7 this morning, there weren't nearly this many piles, but they just keep coming and coming. And even with snow no longer falling, the wind is keeping contractors busy.

"We're just doing everything we can to get caught up and get our customers freed up and out of their houses," said Doug Best.

Best is the owner of Best Contractors in Hector. With skid loaders and snowblowers, he and his crew made the trek to Hutchinson to clear driveways for 77 homeowners in this association.

"It's been busy and it's good for the snow removal business. But at the same time, spring is coming and we get to mow lawns with all this moisture," said Best.

Well before sunrise, truck after truck dumped snow at a site near downtown. Snow removers have been able to take care of homeowners and businesses, while also taking care of those who need help when temperatures plummet.

"We always try to plan ahead that way. Especially with long weekends," said Bev Bonte.

Bonte is with Common Cup Ministries. They work with 31 churches in the area to make sure those less fortunate are taken care of when storms hit and school is canceled.

"We have a weekend backpack program to help kids that are on free lunch. We got all of our bags and we have about 200 kids that we help," said Bonte.

Clearing the snow in and around Hutchinson could take a couple of days -- that's why some people here go on an improvised spring break. At AmericInn, families pay $7 to swim for three hours. It's even more enjoyable knowing that just beyond that window, it's a frigid 10 degrees and dropping.

"It's nice. It's nice and warm," said Ashley Root.

"I feel way warmer now. I had my bibs and my jacket on and my long underwear and it still wasn't enough layers," said Noah Totzke.