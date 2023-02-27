NEXT Drive Alert: Multiple crashes reported Monday morning amid icy conditions

NEXT Drive Alert: Multiple crashes reported Monday morning amid icy conditionsget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple motorists have been involved in a crash on Highway 100 in the St. Louis Park area Monday morning.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on northbound lanes of the highway heading onto eastbound Interstate 394, citing very icy conditions. The ramp onto the interstate is now closed. Details are limited.
RELATED: NEXT Weather: Wintry mix arrives for Monday morning commute
Freezing rain and a wintry mix overnight has led to some slick conditions in areas, especially in western Wisconsin. Accidents have been reported in many areas.
MORE: School closings & delays
St. Croix County, Wisconsin officials say multiple accidents have been reported across the county due to icing conditions.
Rosemount police: "Please slow down"
The Rosemount Police Department have issued a warning:
"Please slow down today! The roads have many icy spots. Some areas are good then suddenly they are not. Most of the gravel roads are glare ice!"