Watch CBS News

NEXT Drive Alert: Multiple crashes reported Monday morning amid icy conditions

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive Alert: 7:30 a.m. update
NEXT Drive Alert: 7:30 a.m. update 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple motorists have been involved in a crash on Highway 100 in the St. Louis Park area Monday morning. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on northbound lanes of the highway heading onto eastbound Interstate 394, citing very icy conditions. The ramp onto the interstate is now closed. Details are limited. 

RELATED: NEXT Weather: Wintry mix arrives for Monday morning commute

Freezing rain and a wintry mix overnight has led to some slick conditions in areas, especially in western Wisconsin. Accidents have been reported in many areas. 

MORE: School closings & delays

St. Croix County, Wisconsin officials say multiple accidents have been reported across the county due to icing conditions. 

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. update 02:02
 

Rosemount police: "Please slow down"

The Rosemount Police Department have issued a warning:

"Please slow down today! The roads have many icy spots. Some areas are good then suddenly they are not. Most of the gravel roads are glare ice!"

333018319-727097325533286-3641177128291102985-n.jpg
Rosemount Police Department/Facebook
By WCCO Staff
 

Icy driveway in Mendota

By WCCO Staff
 

Take it slow out there...

By WCCO Staff
 

State patrol responding to several crashes

By WCCO Staff
 

Watch CBS News Minnesota for very latest

By Heather Brown
 

NEXT Drive Alert: Roads starting to ice up

By Riley O'Connor
 

Update on road conditions as of 6:30 a.m.

NEXT Drive Alert: 6:30 a.m. update 03:01
By Pauleen Le
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.