Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warm, sunny weekend before rain, snow mix moves in Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 03:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- After five days in a row of measurable snow, the weekend will bring back sunshine and temps will warm.

It was chilly Saturday morning, with temperatures below average, but by the time Sunday rolls around, we'll jump above freezing, at 34 degrees.

The sky will be clear, and it'll be the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the fresh snow.

Late Sunday night, some moisture will move in. Freezing rain on Monday will turn into rain and eventually snow. The commute in the morning and the evening will be rough due to slick roads.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 8:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.