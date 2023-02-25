NEXT Weather: Warm, sunny weekend before rain, snow mix moves in Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- After five days in a row of measurable snow, the weekend will bring back sunshine and temps will warm.
It was chilly Saturday morning, with temperatures below average, but by the time Sunday rolls around, we'll jump above freezing, at 34 degrees.
The sky will be clear, and it'll be the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the fresh snow.
Late Sunday night, some moisture will move in. Freezing rain on Monday will turn into rain and eventually snow. The commute in the morning and the evening will be rough due to slick roads.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.