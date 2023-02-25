NEXT Weather: Warm, sunny weekend before rain, snow mix moves in Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After five days in a row of measurable snow, the weekend will bring back sunshine and temps will warm.

It was chilly Saturday morning, with temperatures below average, but by the time Sunday rolls around, we'll jump above freezing, at 34 degrees.

The sky will be clear, and it'll be the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the fresh snow.

WCCO weather watcher tower = RED. After a cold Friday, we near the upper 20s today. Tomorrow should bring temps back to freezing. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/2SVixGpuqC — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) February 25, 2023

Late Sunday night, some moisture will move in. Freezing rain on Monday will turn into rain and eventually snow. The commute in the morning and the evening will be rough due to slick roads.