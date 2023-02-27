Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive Alert: 9 a.m. update
NEXT Drive Alert: 9 a.m. update 03:18

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- Authorities are reporting a fatal crash in western Wisconsin Monday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle rolled over at about 5 a.m. along Highway 35, south of 55th Avenue in the town of Farmington.

According to sheriff's deputies, the driver appears to have lost control due to icy road conditions. There was no one else in the vehicle other than the driver, who was taken to the hospital but died of their injuries.

The driver's identity was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.