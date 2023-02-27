1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- Authorities are reporting a fatal crash in western Wisconsin Monday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle rolled over at about 5 a.m. along Highway 35, south of 55th Avenue in the town of Farmington.

According to sheriff's deputies, the driver appears to have lost control due to icy road conditions. There was no one else in the vehicle other than the driver, who was taken to the hospital but died of their injuries.

The driver's identity was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.