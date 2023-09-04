Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 12 at the Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Monday is, sadly, the last day at the Minnesota State Fair!

Admission and many vendors are offering discounts the final day of the fair, so make sure to check your favorite spots to see if you can grab a deal.

It's also your last chance to see the 4-H'ers perform a musical play on the Harkness Stage on the first floor of the 4-H Building. The musical performs at 11:30 a.m.

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Saturday, Sept. 2.

Music At The Fair

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is coming to the Minnesota State Fair for the ultimate curiosity adventure live on the Grandstand stage. Tickets are $16. The show starts at 3 p.m.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

 

Still plenty to do on final day of fair

Time is running out for you to take in the sights, sounds and smells of the Minnesota State Fair.

Still plenty to do on final day of Minnesota State Fair 02:21
What to do on Minnesota State Fair's final day 02:45
By Pauleen Le
 

Most memorable foods from Shayla Reaves' first year at the fair

Shayla Reaves tried plenty of delicious and interesting stuff during her first fair experience.

Most memorable foods from Shayla Reaves' first year at the fair 02:03
By Shayla Reaves
