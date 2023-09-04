Your complete guide to Day 12 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 12 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Monday is, sadly, the last day at the Minnesota State Fair!
Admission and many vendors are offering discounts the final day of the fair, so make sure to check your favorite spots to see if you can grab a deal.
It's also your last chance to see the 4-H'ers perform a musical play on the Harkness Stage on the first floor of the 4-H Building. The musical performs at 11:30 a.m.
Music At The Fair
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is coming to the Minnesota State Fair for the ultimate curiosity adventure live on the Grandstand stage. Tickets are $16. The show starts at 3 p.m.