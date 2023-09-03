Your complete guide to Day 11 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 11 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Sunday is Day 11 at the Minnesota State Fair!
Don't miss Esme Murphy's live interview with Gov. Tim Walz, which is happening during the 10:30 a.m. newscast as well as live at WCCO's State Fair booth.
See live native fish swimming in the outdoor pond and learn more about them from DNR fishing educators and volunteers. Fish talks are 9:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
A number of Sunday services are also being held at various places on the fairgrounds.
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Sunday, Sept. 3.
Music At The Fair
It's all about local talent Sunday evening at the Grandstand. This extra-special evening brings together the 26 nightly first-place winners from 10 days of competition at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, and it's the 50th annual such event. The show is free to the public and starts at 7:30 p.m.