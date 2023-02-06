Minnesota National Guard treks to Norway to train in longstanding troop exchange

Minnesota National Guard treks to Norway to train in longstanding troop exchangeget the free app
This week, only on WCCO, reporter Reg Chapman and photojournalist Tom Aviles are tagging along as Minnesota National Guard Troops train in Norway.
Our citizen soldiers made the flight to Norway on Friday. They first arrived in the city of Trondheim -- from there they got onto buses to start their trek to the mountains. That's where they'll make camp and join Norwegian troops in some winter warfare training. They'll learn how to start fires, survive an avalanche, build tents.
It's part of an exchange program between Minnesota and Norway that has been happening for the past 50 years.
Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.
The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.
That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.
In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films of the time.
The Red Bulls were the first Americans to fire on the Germans in World War II. They also served in combat more days than any other unit.
The Minnesota National Guard has maintained a high standard over the years.
Working alongside enlisted troops and reserves, no one can question the strong committment of these citizen soliders and airmen.
Over the years WCCO has been there to share their stories.
The growing partnership between the citizen soldiers of Minnesota and Norway
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota and Norway are bound together by shared heritage and climate.
We also share a legacy of hosting the longest-running troop exchange in the history of the United States Department of Defense.
Last fall, Norwegian troops were in Minnesota at Camp Ripley to train with the Minnesota National Guard.
"The most important part is bonding with Minnesota National Guard, get new acquaintances, new friends, and a way to see how Minnesota National Guard does their training compared to ours," said Maj. Kim Horgoien with the Norway Home Guard.
Norwegian Home Guard members learned everything from field medical training, to individual soldier skills, like weapons qualifications and land navigation. Soon, it will be our turn to go to Norway.
