Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.

The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.

That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.

In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films of the time.

The Red Bulls were the first Americans to fire on the Germans in World War II. They also served in combat more days than any other unit.

The Minnesota National Guard has maintained a high standard over the years.

Working alongside enlisted troops and reserves, no one can question the strong committment of these citizen soliders and airmen.

Over the years WCCO has been there to share their stories.

Bill Hudson and Photojournalist Dave Chaney followed the guard to Bosnia, to show our viewers first hand how Minnesotans were protecting civilians in a war torn country. WCCO also went to Saudi Arabia with National Guard airmen as they brought home troops who served in Operation Desert Storm.

Air Force Veteran and anchor Don Shelby traveled to Iraq with photojournalist Tom Aviles, showing the dangers our citizen soldiers and airmen were up against.

In 2019 Reg Chapman joined Tom Aviles to follow the guard as they headed to Kuwait. That trip was all about nation-building and strengthening relationships with allies.

Now Chapman and Aviles are heading to Norway to document the solider exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and Norway's home guard; life-saving training and exchange of ideas that make keep these NATO allies ready for anything.

Look for special reports from Reg Chapman and Photojournalist Tom Aviles on WCCO and CBS News Minnesota.