Nearly 12,000 Minnesotans have applied for new paid family leave program, DEED says

Roughly 12,000 Minnesotans have already applied for the state's new paid family leave program, according to an update by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The program officially launched Thursday, though the department opened applications earlier in the week for Minnesotans who need to take leave in 2026.

Since then, 11,883 people have submitted requests, and office has reviewed 6,393 of them.

The department's commissioner Matt Varilek said the number of applications "shows just how motivated people are to engage with this new program." He added that the website is managing traffic well.

The paid leave program allows employees 12 weeks of partial pay for medical reasons, such as bonding with a newborn or caring for a sick family member. The leave is capped at 20 weeks a year for people who are taking advantage of both. The benefits extend to some military families and those responding to a personal safety issue, such as stalking or domestic violence.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill to create the program during the 2023 legislative session. Minnesota joins 13 states and the District of Columbia that have paid family or medical leave laws.

As of Wednesday, the state had approved 4,005 applications, though 2,044 were denied or canceled. A DEED spokesperson said that applications were often denied because proper documentation wasn't provided, or the applicant's employer offers an equivalent plan.

The department says they expect to approve around 130,000 claims from Minnesotans this year.