Day 2 of strike: Thousands of nurses return to picket line Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Nurses Association ended the first day of its three-day strike and members will return to the picket line Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Two sticking points for nurses are higher wages and more input on staffing levels. This, they say, will prevent burnout and ensure patients aren't shortchanged in their care.
Fifteen hospitals are impacted with 15,000 nurses participating in the strike. Children's Minnesota, Fairview, Methodist Hospital, and North Memorial Health in a joint statement said pay increases of up to 30% aren't attainable.
Allina Health said it's rescheduled a limited number of non-emergent appointments to ensure patient safety.
Day 2 of strike officially underway
Day 2 of the Minnesota nurses strike officially began at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WCCO photographer Nick Boeke captured a timelapse of nurses setting up outside Abbott Northwestern hospital in Minneapolis.
Traveling nurses seen arriving at Mpls. hospital on day 2 of strike
Around 15, 000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth are heading back to the picket line Tuesday morning.
At Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, a coach bus filled with traveling nurses was seen arriving as striking nurses were setting up outside.
Latest negotiations update: 2 sides in strike said to remain very far apart
As of Monday afternoon, the two sides in the nursing strike are said to remain very far apart, and there are no new talks scheduled.
Nurses have walked out of 15 hospitals, including three in Duluth and 12 in the Twin Cities metro area.
Inside the hospitals, temporary replacement nurses are caring for patients.
The striking nurses are asking for up to a 30% pay hike spread over three years. The hospitals are countering with 12% over three years.
But nurses insist this is not about money. From the leadership on down nurses say staffing is no longer safe for either nurses or patients.
"We want assurances in our contract that if a nurse says their assignment is unsafe that we are not disciplined. We have had nurses that have been sent home for refusing an unsafe assignment," nurse union president Mary Turner said.
The hospitals say the nurses' demands are unrealistic and they point to some hospital losses in revenue recently. M Health Fairview, for example, says it lost $163 million in the first half of the year.
This three-day strike will be over Thursday and the goal is to get the sides back to the table. Nurses wont say what happens next if no deal is reached.
Nurses end day 1 of three-day strike
The Minnesota Nurses Association ended day of its three-day strike and members will return to the picket line Tuesday at 7 a.m.
As the sun set Monday, nurses at Abbott Northwestern danced as a local musicians in the group Brass Solidarity played renditions of "Lean on Me" and "We're Not Going to Take It." Drivers honked and cheered as they drove by.
"It's just been great energy from the nurses building each other up," said Kelley Anaas, a registered nurse Abbott Northwestern. "We've had community support and lots of other union members showing up to support us because our jobs might all be different but ultimately what we want is the same: we don't want corporations taking over what heath care looks like in Minnesota."
"We're serious about what we need to keep doing our jobs and what it's going to take to keep nurses inside of hospitals instead of looking for work elsewhere," Anaas said.
A Minnesota Department of Health survey found 19% of nurses last year said they plan to leave the profession in five years, which is an increase from pre-pandemic. There are more jobs unfilled than there were in 2019, too.
"We're in a crisis where we need staff," said Tracey Dittrich, a nurse at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis who's worked there for more than two decades. "There are nurses in Minnesota-they just don't want to work in these conditions."
"Increases like this would cost hundreds of millions of dollars across Twin Cities Hospitals and are not economically feasible or responsible to our community members who would ultimately pay the price," the hospitals said.
Anaas said the nurses union started high with its proposal on wage increase and hopes to meet somewhere in the middle.
"As we have said all along, strikes do not benefit anyone and the only path to reaching agreement is through negotiations," the health care system said in a statement. "At the conclusion of MNA's strike, we are hopeful that they will be ready to engage in serious negotiations with the assistance of a federal mediator to help the parties remain at the table until a deal is reached."