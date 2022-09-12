Watch CBS News

15,000 Minnesota nurses begin 3-day strike Monday morning

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Large picket line forms in downtown St. Paul as nurses' strike begins
Large picket line forms in downtown St. Paul as nurses' strike begins

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth began a three-day strike. It's believed to be the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history.  

It comes after ongoing contract negotiations have reached a stalemate.

Seven health providers are affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. Sixteen hospitals are involved. 

Follow updates from Monday below. 

 

Large picket line forms from hospital to hospital in St. Paul

Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses officially began their strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. 

WCCO's Pauleen Le captured a view of the picket line from the entrance at United Hospital in St. Paul. 

By Pauleen Le
 

Thousands of nurses officially begin strike

RELATED: "Disappointed" health care workers and hospitals prepare for nurses' strike Monday

The Minnesota Nurses Association and hospitals are at odds over a number of issues, from wages, to staffing and safety. 

Paul Omodt, a spokesperson for Twin Cities Hospital group, which includes Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health, and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, said thousands of nurses from around the country will work during the strike to keep the hospitals open and running as close to normal as possible. 

Watch a previous report below:

Following stalled contract negotiations, Minn. nurses set to strike Monday
By Pauleen Le
 

Nurses begin to gather outside United Hospital in St. Paul

WCCO's Pauleen Le is at United Hospital in St. Paul, where more and more nurses are beginning to gather with picket signs in the minutes before the strike is set to begin. 

By Pauleen Le
 

Traveling nurses seen arriving at St. Paul hospital

A couple hours before the strike, six coach buses full of traveling nurses were seen heading into Allina Health's United Hospital in St. Paul.

By Pauleen Le
 

Talking Points: Pandemic's affect on labor tensions

In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy showed us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin.

Talking Points: Labor tensions ahead of nurses' strike
By Esme Murphy
 

Health care workers "disappointed," hospitals say demands unreasonable

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- On Monday, approximately 15,000 nurses plan to strike in Minnesota, in what could be the largest nurses strike in U.S. history. Contract negotiations fell short this weekend prompting the three-day strike. 

3-day nurses' strike set to begin Monday morning

"I'm feeling disappointed," Methodist Hospital nurse Victoria Zeehandelaar said.

Victoria Zeehandelaar is planning to picket outside her workplace on Monday with her colleagues. Sixteen hospitals across seven healthcare systems will be impacted by the strike.

"We are starting with new people who have and will be getting trained in, we should expect some delays at our hospitals, we should expect some hiccups because it's just the nature of the business on any day," Omodt said.

Allina Health said patients will be contacted directly if their appointments change during the strike.  

"While we are making every effort to minimize disruptions to patient care, our hospitals continue to be full, and we are preparing to make the necessary adjustments to ensure we are meeting the community's emergent and on-going health care needs," a spokesperson said.

The Minnesota Nurses Association and hospitals are at odds over a number of issues, from wages, to staffing and safety. 

"What they are asking for, the wage increases are not something the hospitals can afford," Omodt said.

Zeehandelaar said the economics is not the main issue at hand. 

"We are not striking because of our wages we are striking because we want to make sure our patients have the best quality care they can and the foundation of that is proper staffing levels," she said.

Nurses from various healthcare systems will begin the strike at 7 a.m. Monday morning. They will picket outside the hospitals until evening throughout the duration of the strike. 

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner spoke to WCCO Sunday morning.

By Kirsten Mitchell
WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

