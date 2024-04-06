5 reasons to switch from an Apple iPhone to Android phone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung, Google

These days, there are a lot of similarities between Apple's iPhone and its Android rivals. There are plenty of reasons why people are giving up their iPhones and switching to an Android smartphone -- and you're about to discover what we think are the top five.

Top 5 reasons to switch from iOS to Android

There are many reasons why Apple iPhone users should seriously consider making the switch to Android mobile devices, but our team of in-house smartphone experts has compiled this list of the five most compelling.

#1: Android is more customizable than iOS

Beyond just letting you add apps from the Google Play Store, the latest versions of Android (particularly Android 14) offers users all sorts of ways to customize their phones. This includes personalizing the appearance and layout of home and screens in ways not possible on an iPhone.

Once you pick a color and font, that choice is used across the entire Android interface. This is in addition to being able to customize the appearance and layout of app icons, widgets and information that's displayed on the user's main phone screens.

#2: You get many more Android phone design choices

Android is an operating system designed by Google. And while Google has its own Google Pixel smartphones (as well as a tablet and smartwatch), many other cell phone companies have licensed the Android operating system. As a result, there are dozens of Android phones available from a variety of companies, like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Huawei, LG, HTC, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Asus and many others.

Android phones come in all shapes and sizes -- with different types of touchscreens. There are folding phones, flip phones and traditional rectangular phone designs. There are also Android phones with unusual characteristics, like the new Boox Palma ($280). This Android phone has a 6.13-inch monochrome e-ink display that's glare-free and that can be viewed in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. This phone is ideal for reading text, but it's not suitable for viewing video. Beyond just its low price, what sets the Palma apart is its battery life , which can be measured in days, not hours.

Some Android phones are priced below $50, while others can cost upwards of $1,500 or more. It's this vast selection of phone models and designs that really set the Android phone category apart from the iPhone. And unlike Apple's smartphone, some Android phones still have a built in 3.5mm headphone jack, but also support Bluetooth, so both wireless headphones or earbuds can be used with them.

#3: Android gives you easier access to Google apps and services

Google created Android, so it makes sense that all of Google's popular apps and services come preinstalled on Android phones and work seamlessly with the operating system. This includes everything from the Chrome web browser and Gmail, to Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Photos, all of the Google Workspace apps (including Docs, Sheets, Meet and Calendar), YouTube, YouTube TV and the Google digital assistant. Plus, the latest version of Android takes full advantage of the many ways Google has integrated AI (Google Gemini), which at the moment, is far more advanced than what's possible on an iPhone.

For example: If you're talking on the phone using the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the phone can translate between two languages and act as an interpreter -- in real time. Or on any Android 14 phone with a stylus, you can simply circle anything on the screen get an instant Google result with more information. This can even be done without leaving the app you're currently using.

Yes, the iPhone can also run Google apps. But in that case, you have to download each of them from the App Store, and thenmaintain both an Apple ID and iCloud account, as well as a Google account that supports Google Drive.

#4: Some Android phones have a microSD slot for storage expansion

Another compelling reason to switch to an Android phone is expandability. When you purchase an iPhone, it comes with a pre-determined about of storage that can't be upgraded. Some (but not all) Android smartphones have a microSD memory card slot, so simply by inserting a memory card, you can expand storage capacity by up to an additional 1TB.

#5: Android phones can be way less expensive than iPhones

High-end Android smartphones, like those in the Samsung Galaxy series, are priced competitively with Apple's iPhones. However, there are Android phones you can purchase outright for less than $50 and many more models that are priced below $200. These phones are more limited in their capabilities and typically rely on older technology, but they're affordable for anyone who doesn't want to need a cutting-edge smartphone.

The Motorola G Play (2024) is an example of an Android phone you can purchase outright for just $130. The Alcatel 1 phone is on Amazon for just $43. It runs an older version of Android and is limited to 4G LTE connectivity (instead of 5G), but it's an extremely low-cost option that works nicely with many budget-friendly prepaid cellular plans. Meanwhile, you can't even buy a genuine Apple power cable and power adapter for an iPhone for under $50.

And for those who aren't on a budget, some of the more advanced Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro, or OnePlus 12 offer similar or better performance than the top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, but often cost less money. In fact, the camera system built into the S24 Ultra or Pixel 8 Pro is more advanced and offers higher resolution that what's available on any iPhone. Plus, the editing tools in the pre-installed Android 14 Photos app are far more powerful and easier to use than what the iPhone offers.

Our 5 favorite Android smartphones in spring 2024

We've curated this list of our top five picks for our favorite Android smartphones for spring 2024. To learn more about these phones and other Android options, be sure to check out our coverage of the best Android Phones for 2024.

While Android phones come from a wide range of manufacturers, and in different shapes, designs and sizes, make sure you choose one that supports the latest version of Android, so you get the latest privacy and security features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung

Operating system: Android 14 | Display size: 6.8 inches | Display type: Dynamic OLED 2x | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy | RAM: 12GB | Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.4 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches | Weight: 8.22 ounces | Charging options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: S Pen included | Front camera: 12MP | Rear camera: 200MP Wide-Angle, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 50MP telephoto | Water resistant rating: IP68 | Max. screen brightness: 2,600 nits

For smartphone users who are fans of Android and need a higher-end phone with plenty of processing power, you can't go wrong with Samsung's newest, top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra. This phone features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x touchscreen display and is one of the few to include a stylus that allows users to handwrite or draw on the screen.

We're huge fans of the phone's main, rear-facing camera, which offers a whopping 200MP resolution. This allows you to capture breathtaking still images or video, while take advantage of the up to 2x and 10x optical zoom, or up to 100x digital zoom that's offered by this phone's rear-camera setup.

When it comes to viewing your own video, as well as movies, photos, or any type of animated graphics on the display, you get an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, along with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Thanks to the phone's titanium housing and IP68 rating, the S24 Ultra is durable and water-resistant. And as you'd expect, for wireless connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. You also get a choice of seven colors.

This latest edition of the phone is loaded with new features and functions. The circle-to-search feature lets you draw a circle around anything onscreen. Within seconds, you'll learn all about it. This feature uses advanced AI and works in conjunction with Google. Also, for the first time, the phone offers real-time language translation during calls and texts. The note-assist feature generates a text summary of a recording or document. Record a meeting, lecture or conversation and have the phone compose an easy-to-review, bulleted list of key points.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5



Samsung

Outside display size: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED | Inside display size: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB or 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Dimensions: 3.25 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (closed), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (open) | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front camera: 10MP | Rear cameras: 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide) with 10x digital zoom

The most popular flip-style smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, got an eye-catching upgrade for its 5th generation. It now includes the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen located on the outside of the phone that can easily be used for one-handed operation when the phone is shut.

This outside window is one of the most convenient features. It gives you a way to check messages, interact with apps, see alerts or incoming messages, and interact with others without having to open the phone.

The other main upgrade here is its processor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This means you can count on fast and reliable performance. If you're looking for a powerful smartphone that can easily fit in a pocket, check out the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Oh, and you can now choose between eight handset colors, so pick one that matches your personal style.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google

Display size: 6.7-inches | Processor: Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 Security Coprocessor | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB | Battery: 5050mAh | Dimensions: 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 7.51 ounces | Charging options: Wired or Wireless | Stylus: No | Front camera: 10.5MP | Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto

Google has done an excellent job marrying its smartphone with its Android system in ways other phones can't match -- especially when it comes to photos, videos and customizing the phone.

Google has also taken a bunch of steps to protect user privacy and enhance online security. The Google One VPN is integrated into the OS for added online security when using Wi-Fi hotspots, plus, you get features like malware blocking and phishing protection.

Battery life of the Pixel 8 Pro is up to 24 hours, or 72 hours in "extreme battery saver" mode. Of course it has wireless charging capabilities. While new versions of the Pixel smartphones debut yearly, Google has committed to supporting the Pixel 8 Pro with OS and security updates for seven years. So, if you're looking for a feature-packed, user-friendly and nicely designed Android-based smartphone, we recommend the Google Pixel 8 Pro. We think it's one of the best smartphone options out there. It's also very affordable, compared to competing phones with similar capabilities.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus

Display size: 6.82 inches | Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile | RAM: 12GB or 16GB | Storage: 256GB or 512GB | Battery life: Up to 18 hours | Dimensions: 6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches | Weight: 7.76 ounces | Charging options: Wired or Wireless | Stylus: No | Front camera: 32MP | Rear cameras: 50MP (wide), 64MP (periscope telephoto), 40MP (ultra-wide)

For those shopping for a high-end Android smartphone, but don't want to pay a premium price, we recommend the OnePlus 12. It comes equipped with either 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, or 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You can choose between a black or emerald green casing color. The 6.28-inch QHD+ display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits.

When you purchase the unlocked version of the OnePlus 12 from the OnePlus website, you automatically get $200 off if you trade in any phone, in any condition, which brings the starting price of the phone down to $700. If you're a student, you're also entitled to an additional 10% discount.

One reason we like this phone is because OnePlus has guaranteed the phone will support four major Android updates and five years of security updates, so you'll use this phone for at least five years before needing an upgrade.

Feature for feature, the OnePlus 12 is comparable with the Samsung Galaxy S24+. It's camera system was co-designed by Hasselblad, one of the best-known camera manufacturers in the world. To learn all about the OnePlus 12 and discover why we're big fans of what it offers, be sure to read our in-depth review.

Motorola Razr+ (2023)

Motorola

Outside display size: 3.6-inch pOLED | Inside display size: 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED | Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 3800mAh | Dimensions: 2.91 x 3.48 x 0.59 inches (closed), 2.91 x 6.76 x 0.28 inches (open) | Weight: 6.65 ounces | Charging options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front camera: 32MP | Rear cameras: 12MP with Instant Dual Pixel PDAF and f/1.5 aperture, 13MP Ultra-wide + macro

Available in four colors -- black, blue, red or peach, the 2023 edition of the Razr+ is a great (and slightly less expensive) alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It comes as an unlocked phone that can be activated with any cellular service provider. And it's display is one of the few to offer Pantone validation, so you're guaranteed that the colors displayed will always be vibrant and accurate.

The inside, 6.9-inch display offers a lightning quick 165Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. Built into the phone are multiple speakers that can generate multidimensional sound that supports Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound. These audio features also work nicely with Bluetooth headphones or wireless earbuds.

The Razr+ has a quick-charge feature, in addition to an all-day battery life. And yes, it's IP52 rated, so it's water and dust resistant. The camera system built into the phone isn't too shabby either, whether you're shooting still images or high-resolution video. The phone comes with Android 13 preinstalled and gives you easy access to millions of optional apps via the Google Play Store.

Easily switch from the iPhone an Android phone

Android

If you're an Apple iPhone user, but want to switch to any Android smartphone, the process is much easier than you might think.

The simplest way: Connect your iPhone to your new Android phone using a USB Type-C cable and then follow the step-by-step directions offered on the official Android website. Depending on the content you want to transfer, it may be possible to handle this task wirelessly by following these steps.

When it comes to keeping up with the latest technologies, our team of consumer tech experts has you covered with comprehensive product roundups, in-depth product reviews and details about where and how to find the best deals. We cover everything from laptops and action cameras, to the best TVs, smart grills, tablets, smartwatches and noise canceling earbuds and headphones.