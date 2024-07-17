15 huge Amazon warehouse deals that are still on for Day Two of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Warehouse deals -- or Amazon Resale deals -- offer some of the deepest discounts Prime Day 2024 has to offer.

And plenty of them are still here on Day Two.

Save big on air friers, wireless printers, robot vacuums, gaming consoles and so much more. You'll discover literally thousands of deeply discounted products that are sold as used, pre-owned or open-box.

Pro Tip: Amazon Renewed products come with a 90-day to one-year Renewed Guarantee. Before purchasing any "Amazon Resale" or "Amazon Renewed" product, make sure you understand why the product is being discounted. These resale products typically do not come with a manufacturer's warranty, but are backed by Amazon's 30-day return policy.

Best Amazon Resale and Renewed deals during Prime Day 2024

Here's a small sampling of the deals you can find right now in the Amazon Resale or Amazon Renewed section.

Pro Tip: Don't wait to take advantage of the offer. Inventory on these products is extremely limited and the selection changes constantly.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9018e wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer (Renewed Premium): $100 (save 38%)

Amazon

Prime members can save 38% on the HP OfficeJet Pro 9018e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer, which is on sale for Prime Day for $99 (reduced from $160).

The printer comes with approximately six months of ink installed and offers fast color printing, copy, fax, auto two-sided printing and scanning, an auto document feeder and a 250-sheet input tray.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer (Renewed): $188 (save 20%)

Amazon

Choose from 11 cooking functions, including upper convection which uses up to 30% less cooking time and delivers crispy air fried foods. This air fryer offers a larger interior capacity, with enough room inside to fit six slices of bread.

Take the guilt out of french fries and fried chicken, but keep the delicious taste by using air fryer technology, which is healthier than frying in oil.

This 4.2 star-rated air fryer is on sale for $188, that's a savings of 20%. It's a limited time deal, which means it will sell out at this price.

Xbox Series X console (Renewed): $370 (save 18%)

Amazon

Prime members can take advantage of big savings on a renewed Xbox Series X console, the fastest Xbox console to date. Included in the box are: Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, power cable and 2 AA batteries.

The Xbox Series X maximizes every minute of gaming time with the Quick Resume feature, which allows you to switch between games and pick up right where you left off. It also features lightning-fast load times and gameplay up to 120FPS.

This Xbox Series X console earns 4.1 stars on Amazon and is on sale for Prime Day for $370, a savings of $80. You'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of this terrific gaming deal.

Vitamix Explorian blender (Renewed Premium): $270 (29% off)

Amazon

Amazon sells more than 1,000 of these blenders every month. It has earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating, based on more than 8,000 reviews.

The Vitamix Explorian is a professional-grade, 64-ounce, adjustable-speed blender that's been appraised as being in Renewed Premium condition.

While in stock, you can purchase this popular blender for $110 off its usual price, which is 29% off. This means you'll pay just $270. And it's worth it; we have this modern and swear by it.

Amazon Echo Show 15 (certified refurbished): $216 (15% off)

Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a seriously smart speaker with tons of functions, all built around a 15-inch display. It supports the Amazon Alexa digital assistant and does everything that a smart speaker can do, but this device can also display information or stream video on its full-color screen.

The Echo Show 15 is designed to be hung on a wall and serve as a family information sharing hub. This certified refurbished model is currently 15% off, which brings its price down to $216.

Check out some of our other favorite Amazon Alexa deals from Amazon's Prime Day sale. And to learn more about this device and the other Amazon Alexa-compatible smart devices available, see our coverage of the five best Amazon Alexa smart home devices for 2024.

Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless stick vacuum (Renewed): $408 (save 19%)

Amazon

This Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless stick vacuum makes cleaning the floors in your home a breeze. It's lightweight and cordless, so it's easy to move around in your home as needed. Plus, it offers 55% more suction power than the older Dyson V7 model.

The V10 offers three cleaning modes and has a rechargeable battery that provides up to 60 minutes of run time. The vacuum is designed to trap 99.99% of particles, as small as 0.3 microns. It comes with four tools for versatile whole-home and car cleaning. And this model even converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery.

This renewed version of the Dyson Cyclone V10 is currently on sale for 19% off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $428.

Arlo Essential wired video doorbell (renewed): $45 (36% off)

Amazon

If you've been thinking about installing a video doorbell to the front door of your home for added security and convenience, right now, you can purchase a renewed version of the Also Essential wired video doorbell for 36% off, so you'll pay just $45.

The video doorbell's camera offers a 180-degree field of view. You also get night vision, two-way audio communication and direct connectivity to your home's Wi-Fi (with no special hub required). It's designed to replace your home's existing doorbell, so existing doorbell wiring is required.

This Arlo Essentials video doorbell was a top pick within our coverage of the best video doorbells for 2024.

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum (renewed): $180 (55% off)

Amazon

When you think about robotic vacuums (if that's something you ever actually do), what probably comes to mind are iRobot Roombas. But the folks at Shark also offer an impressive lineup of these intelligent, self-running home vacuums. Here's a chance to purchase a renewed model of the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for a whopping 55% off, which brings its price down to just $180.

Key features include the robot's ability to map out your home, a 30-day bagless and self-emptying base and the ability to pick up pet hair. It also has two built in side brushes for vacuuming up dirt in corners and along tough to reach edges. The rechargeable battery allows the vacuum to run for up to 120 minutes per charge.

For more help choosing a robot vacuum priced under $250, be sure to check out our coverage of the best budget robot vacuums.

Hisense portable air conditioner (5,000 BTU, renewed): $185 (23% off)

Amazon

Many parts of the United States are experiencing exceptionally hot weather this summer. Instead of suffering, here's a chance to equip your home with one or more of these Hisense portable air conditioners that offers 5,000 BTUs of air cooling power.

The unit measures 12.99 by 11.81 by 26.38 inches, and is mounted on wheels, so it can easily be moved. It has three modes of operation -- cooling, fan and dehumidifier. This unit is designed to cool down an area up to 150 square feet.

The renewed version of this Hisense portable AC unit is now on sale for just $185, which is 23% off its usual $240 price.

If you want to choose the perfect portable air conditioner for your home, you have plenty of options, six top picks are featured in our recent coverage of the best portable air conditioners.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (renewed): $94 (35% off)



Amazon

Now that the renewed version of these popular wireless earbuds are 35% off their regular price, you can own a pair for just $94. These are the perfect audio companions to any Samsung Galaxy mobile device (or any Android phone or tablet).

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature noise cancellation and are IPX7 rated for sweat and water resistance. They're able to playback Hi-Fi sound and generate immersive 360-degree audio.

In our roundup of the six best wireless earbuds for 2024, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were selected as the best wireless earbuds for Android fans. However, on July 24, they're being replaced by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are now available for preorder ($250).

HP 14" HD Windows laptop (renewed): $159 (save 31%)

HP

The HP 14-inch HD Windows laptop is a perfect starter computer that runs Windows 11. It comes equipped with 4G of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and runs using an Intel Celeron dual-core processor. This gives it enough power to handle basic computing tasks, like word processing, web surfing, managing emails and online shopping.

The renewed version of this computer is on sale for 31% off, so you'll pay just $159 for this computer, instead of its usual $230. It comes equipped with a 14-inch WLED backlit display that offers 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution. And while 64GB of internal storage is minimal, you can increase this by inserting an optional memory card into the computer's SD memory card reader.

This is a good first computer option for a child, or can be used by anyone who needs just basic computing power and functionality from a low cost Windows laptop.

Shark NV360 Navigator Life-Away Deluxe upright vacuum (renewed): $139 (18% off)

Amazon

Keeping your home clean can become an easier task using this powerful Shark NV360 Navigator vacuum. It can suck the dirt off of hardwood floors and carpet. You also get swivel steering capabilities to make it easy to maneuver around furniture. Built into the vacuum is a HEPA filter. It also comes with several tools and accessories, including a crevice tool.

The vacuum's canister can hold 12 dry quarts of dirt and dust before needing to be emptied. Out of 1,743 reviews on Amazon, this vacuum has earned a 4.3-star (out of 5) rating. And since it's a renewed product being purchased from Amazon, you know it's been inspected, tested and refurbished (as necessary) to be fully functional according to Amazon Renewed standards.

Purchase this renewed and versatile vacuum for 18% off, which brings its price down to just $139.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus single serve K-Cup coffee maker (renewed): $90 (36% off)

Amazon

Perfect for a kitchen, dorm room or home office, the Keurig K-Supreme Plus single-serve K-Cup coffee maker offers multi-stream technology to extract more flavor and aroma in every brew. It works using any K-Cup variety and stores the preferences for up to three users. Choose between three brewing strengths, three temperature settings and five cup sizes.

This K-Cup brewer has a 78-ounce, removable water reservoir that allows you to brew up to nine cups before needing a refill. The renewed version of this brewer is now on sale for 36% off its usual $140 price, so you'll pay just $90.

LG 2023 C3 Series 65" OLED Evo 4K smart TV (renewed): $1,319 (6% off)

Amazon

This is the 2023 version of LG's bestselling C3 65-inch OLED Evo 4K smart TV. The OLED display offers a stunningly detailed picture and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a voice-controlled remote and is powered using LG's a9 AI Processor Gen 6.

This TV blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching your favorite TV shows, sports or movies, you can display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED Evo C3 into your living space.

The TV runs using the WebOS operating system, so it's able to connect to any of the video streaming services you subscribe to. It also has a Filmmaker mode to give movies more of an in-theater cinematic quality, while the Game mode will make your favorite console and online games look fantastic and perform smoothly.

This renewed version of the LG C3 Series 65-inch OLED Evo 4K smart TV is now on sale for 6% off, so you'll pay just $1,318. For more popular 65-inch TV options, read up on our top picks in our coverage of the six best 65-inch TVs of 2024.

Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation, renewed): $120 (23% off)

Amazon

Our in-house consumer tech experts frequently recommend the iPhone SE to anyone who's not at all tech-savvy, but who wants the features and functions offered by an Apple iPhone.

The iPhone SE 2nd Generation is a perfect first smartphone to give to a child. It's also a great option for anyone who just wants basic iPhone functionality without all of the advanced features bundled into the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

At the moment, you can purchase an unlocked and renewed version of the iPhone SE 2nd Generation, in your choice of casing colors, for 23% off. You'll pay just $121. The phone can then be activated with almost any cellular service provider. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and has a 4.7-inch touchscreen display.

According to Amazon, the phone has been inspected, tested, and refurbished to be fully functional according to Amazon Renewed standards. It's also eligible for return for up to 90 days.