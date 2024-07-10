Today is your last chance to shop Best Buy's huge extended 4th of July sale. We found the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maytag 24.7 cu. ft. French door refrigerator: $1,900 (save $620)

One of Maytag's highest-end, stainless steel refrigerators with 24.7 cubic feet of space is now on sale at Best Buy for $620 off its usual $2,520 price, so you'll pay just $1,900.

This fridge offers fingerprint-resistant stainless steel doors, simple electronic controls, two FreshLock crispers, three adjustable half-width shelves, three adjustable gallon door bins and plenty of other convenient features. There's also an automatic defrost feature, filtered water dispenser and ice maker, plus bright LED interior lighting.

On Best Buy's website, this bestselling fridge has earned a 4.4 average star rating, based on more than 600 reviews. If you don't want to purchase this appliance outright, you can finance it for just $79 per month for 24 months.

KitchenAid dishwasher with FreeFlex third rack: $950 (save $265)

This sleek-looking dishwasher from KitchenAid can run multiple dish cycles to effectively clean large and extra-dirty loads. One of the features we like about this dishwasher is the FreeFlex third rack. Located at the top of the dishwasher, the rack angles downward to accommodate mugs, cups and small bowls, in addition to cutlery.

We also really like the specialized cycles, including tough for really soiled dishes, the express wash cycle (which is great if you need dishes cleaned quickly) and ProWash, a smart cycle that adapts its cleaning techniques by sensing what type of load it's working with.

This dishwasher has a 4.5-star rating on Best Buy. One customer wrote, "We have had our dishwasher for a few months now and we absolutely love it. The third rack is perfect for our sippy cup nipples and lids. I haven't had any issues with our dishes not being clean. It has a ton more space than our old one. Definitely recommend!"

Get it for $950 now at Best Buy, reduced from $1,215.

Beats Studio Pro: $300 ($50 off)



These headphones wrap you up in rich, immersive audio with adaptive noise canceling to block out distractions. It doesn't hurt that they sound great, too. You can expect crisp highs, velvety mids and deep lows for an impressive and immersive overall listening experience. The soft over-ear cushions are great for longer listening sessions. These headphones come in several colors.

With super simple controls and great connectivity across devices, these headphones make listening a pleasure. And you can get them on sale at Best Buy right now for just $300, a savings of $50 off their list price.

When shopping for headphones, don't miss our roundup of the six best noise-cancelling headphones of 2024.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K smart TV: $1,600 (save $100)

We're huge fans of the Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K smart TV. While this is not the latest S90D 2024 version, it's a feature-packed OLED smart TV at a really great price. Snag it now for just $1,600, which is $100 off at Best Buy.

This smart TV offers a beautiful OLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and HLG. It uses Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 4K to deliver a sharp picture with bright and accurate colors. You can also expect smooth onscreen action, whether you're watching sports, an action movie or playing games.

We like this TV because it's one of the few that are Pantone-validated for color accuracy. It runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get easy access to all of your favorite video streaming channels, plus an integrated Game Mode which makes console video games and online games look fantastic.

The 65-inch screen is ideal for an average-sized living room or bedroom. But if you want something even bigger, the same TV comes in a 77-inch or massive 83-inch size -- and both are also on sale at Best Buy.

Hisense 85" A6 Series LED 4K smart TV: $700 (save $300)

Transform any large room into an immersive home theater with this affordable 85-inch smart TV from Hisense. For a limited time, this massive TV is on sale for $300 off, so you'll pay just $700.

One of this TV's most notable features is its 4K AI upscaling, which makes lower-resolution content look very close to 4K resolution. Also, when watching movies, the Filmmaker mode enhances the picture quality of your favorite films, so you won't miss any detail. And of course, the TV supports DTS:X so you get simulated omnidirectional sound, even without adding a soundbar or surround sound system.

And if you're a sports fan, you'll love how the TV's sports mode showcases every action-packed second with incredible detail. This Hisense TV runs on the Google TV operating system and comes with a voice remote, so finding what to watch is always a breeze.

Insignia 65" F30 Series LED 4K smart TV: $330 (save $120)

A low-cost 65-inch TV makes the perfect addition to a guest bedroom, child's room or even a kitchen. This model from Insignia is currently on sale at Best Buy for just $300, which represents a $120 savings.

The F30 TV supports the Amazon Alexa voice assistant and runs using Amazon's FireTV OS, so a wide range of content is readily available, including great programming from Amazon Prime Video (if you're an Amazon Prime member). While this isn't a cutting-edge TV, it offers an impressive, LED-backlit screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

And thanks to its three HDMI ports, you can connect multiple devices to the TV at once, including a soundbar, cable box and gaming console.

Kamado Joe Konnected Joe Charcoal Grill: $1,500 (save $200)

With grilling season officially here, a cutting-edge charcoal grill, like the Kamado Joe Konnected Joe, is a great idea. It's now $200 off at Best Buy, but only for a limited time.

This is a freestanding, stainless steel grill with electric ignition that offers an 18-inch diameter cooking surface. The unit measures 48 x 47 x 29 inches. Its base is equipped with four wheels, which makes it easy to move the 216-pound grill into position when you're ready to barbecue.

The smart grill can be remotely monitored and controlled using the Kamado Joe mobile app via your smartphone. You can set and adjust the cooking temperature and time, monitor meat probes and see the progress of your food as it's cooking. The grill's classic cook mode provides you with a traditional kamado cooking experience. In automatic mode, the grill uses its "Kontrol Board" and the "Kontrol Fan" to maintain the selected temperature for you automatically.

If you want more guidance when choosing a charcoal grill, we've got you covered with our roundup of the five best charcoal grills for 2024 and the six best smart grills for 2024.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-burner gas grill: $399 (save $50)



Perfect for smaller outdoor spaces, the Weber Spirit II E-210 is a two-burner propane gas grill that offers 450 square inches of cooking space. It's a freestanding model that comes with wheels, so it's easy to move into the perfect position when you're ready to start cooking.

The grill can generate 26,500 BTUs of cooking power per burner and offers porcelain-coated cast iron grates which retain heat nicely and are easy to clean. Built into the grill is a fuel gauge and side table for food preparation.

You'll find this grill on sale for just $399, which is $50 off. It's suitable for preparing food for two to four people at once.

LG Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer bundle: $1,700 (save $900)

Best Buy has cut the price of this bestselling LG washer and dryer combo by $900, so you can buy the matching pair of appliances together for just $1,700.

This pairing includes the LG 4.5 cu. ft. capacity, high-efficiency, smart, front-loading washer with the company's steam and TurboWash features. You also get the LG 7.4 cu. ft. capacity electric dryer. It also uses steam to reduce wrinkles and sanitize clothing, while using sensors and artificial intelligence features to make the drying process faster and more energy efficient.

Both the front-loading washer and dryer in this set have earned a five out of five-star rating on Best Buy's website. Both appliances can be monitored and controlled using the LG ThinQ smartphone app and both appliances are Energy Star certified.

For help selecting the best washer and dryer, you don't want to miss our roundups of the best front-load washing machines in 2024 and the 8 best electric dryers for 2024.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" laptop (M3 processor): $1,449 (save $150)

Plenty of computer users will be satisfied with a 2024 13" MacBook Air. But anyone who wants more processing power and a better display should consider the mid-priced 2024 Apple MacBook Pro with an M3 processor. It's on sale at Best Buy for $150 off.

The laptop's 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is absolutely gorgeous. This means that anytime you're streaming video, gaming, editing video or working with photos, what you'll see will be extremely detailed -- with plenty of contrast and vibrancy. The display offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

We're big fans of this laptop's up to 18-hour battery life. You also get plenty of connectivity options and ports, plus faster processing power than a MacBook Air. Choose between 512GB or 1TB of internal storage and a space gray or silver housing.

Choosing the best MacBook laptop to meet your needs can be tricky, which is why our tech experts have created a 2024 MacBook buyer's guide that'll help you select the perfect Apple laptop that'll fit your budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,050 (save $150)

Need a fast, feature-packed Android tablet? Snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Between its stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, hefty processor, up to 1TB of internal storage and long battery life, this tablet can handle advanced tasks that require a lot of processing power.

The bright, colorful and detailed display, combined with the tablet's quad-speaker system (that supports Dolby Atmos) makes video, graphics or audio look and sound incredible. You also get a Samsung S Pen stylus, so you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen, as well as annotate files.

The Tab S9 Ultra is nicely equipped with two, 12MP front-facing cameras (with a wide and ultra-wide FOV). On the back, you get a 13MP wide camera that's accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Another great feature is that the Android tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E, so you'll get the fastest wireless connection speeds possible. The Tab S9 Ultra is among the most powerful tablets currently available, period. It's also lightweight and extremely thin.

Within our recently updated roundup of the six best tablets for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was selected as the best Android tablet overall. To see how this tablet compares to the new 2024 Apple iPad Pro, check out our in-depth comparison between these two tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (LTE, 40mm): $210 (save $90)



Just as the Apple Watch is the perfect smartwatch companion for iPhone users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of our top picks as the ideal smartwatch to use with an Android phone, particularly any of the Samsung Galaxy phones.

In fact, in our coverage of the six best smartwatches for Android phone owners in 2024, the Galaxy Watch 6 was our top pick.

This configuration of the Galaxy Watch 6 comes with an aluminum, 40mm casing and a bright AMOLED display. It's the GPS + cellular LTE version and it's available in your choice of graphite, cream or silver, although each color's sale price is slightly different.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs using the WearOS operating system, so it's able to share data and content wirelessly with any Android phone. Built-in sensors monitor blood oxygen level, calories burned, distance traveled, ECG, hours slept, skin temperature, stairs climbed and more. The watch is water resistant down to a depth of 164 feet, so you can wear it while swimming or in the shower.

If you've been wanting a smartwatch to go along with your Android phone, now's the perfect time to wrap a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 around your wrist. It's on sale at Best Buy for $90 off, so you'll pay just $210 for this configuration.

