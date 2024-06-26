Walmart is having a summer sale on grills ahead of the 4th of July

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a big backyard BBQ this Fourth of July? Then you won't want to miss Walmart's summer sale on grills. This is your best opportunity to upgrade your backyard grilling game with a wide selection of grills at unbeatable prices. Buy one for the family so you can grill outdoors all summer long.

Make this Independence Day (and the rest of your summer!) sizzle with grilled culinary delights. Snag a grill deal at Walmart's summer sale to ignite your stars-and-stripes inner grill master.

From compact and portable grill models for your on-the-go adventures to large and feature-packed grills for hosting epic backyard bashes, Walmart has a wide range of options to suit any budget. We've rounded up popular brands known for their durability and performance, so you can find a grill that fits your style and cooking needs. Grab your tongs and keep reading to find the grill of your dreams.

Propane grills on sale at Walmart for the 4th of July

Sometimes you just want to taste the meat, not the heat. Propane grills are a great way to cook a lot of food at once, and many of these grills have advanced, high-tech features.

Kenmore 4-burner propane grill with side burner

This versatile grill from Kenmore boasts 622 square inches of cooking space, providing ample room to feed family and friends at your next backyard BBQ. With a total of 53,000 BTUs from four main burners and a side burner, it delivers impressive grilling power. The easy-to-use electronic ignition ensures a hassle-free startup, while the cast iron cooking grates offer even heat distribution for consistent results every time.

Kenmore propane grill with side burner, $392 (reduced from $599)

Blackstone griddle and charcoal grill combo

Get ready for outdoor cooking versatility with the Blackstone griddle and grill. This all-in-one griddle allows you to bake, sear, roast, sauté and air fry, expanding the options beyond your typical grill. With a spacious cooking surface and dual shelves (with hooks for grilling utensils), it's perfect for feeding large groups.

Blackstone griddle and grill combo, $177 (reduced from $229)

More propane grills on sale at Walmart

Charcoal grills on sale at Walmart

Charcoal grills bring a classic BBQ aroma and taste profile. They're usually more affordable than propane gas grills. There are some great options on sale at Walmart right now, just in time for Fourth of July.

Expert Grill heavy-duty 24-inch charcoal grill



With ample cooking space and durable cast iron grates, this grill is the best accessory for your next gathering. It features a charcoal access door, adjustable pan height and a built-in thermometer for convenience.

Portable and versatile, this grill is a must-have for your outdoor cooking adventures -- and it's less than $100 at Walmart ahead of the 4th of July.

Expert Grill heavy-duty 24-inch charcoal grill, $96 (reduced from $107)

Cuisinart 14-inch portable charcoal grill

You can grill just about anywhere with this compact, 14-inch portable charcoal grill. It's big enough to cook for four people and is a great option for campers, tailgaters and more.

Walmart reviewers say this 4.2-star-rated grill is a great choice for apartments and camping trips.

Cuisinart 14" portable charcoal grill, $30 (reduced from $35)

Pellet grills on sale at Walmart

Not sure if you're a charcoal grill enthusiast or a gas grill aficionado? Consider a pellet grill, which uses an electric ignition to light wood pellets. You'll get unique, smoky flavors from various wood types with even heat distribution while you cook.

Kingchii wood pellet grill and smoker



This wood pellet grill from Kingchii features digital temperature controls and easy auto-ignition. This portable grill is perfect for picnics, camping and gatherings. It's easy to fold and transport, and cleanup is a breeze.

This grill is rated 4.5 stars at Walmart. "Don't waste money on Pit Boss or other big-name grills," says one verified buyer. "This smoker [is] just as good."

Kingchii wood pellet grill and smoker, $239 (reduced from $350)

Pit Boss portable tailgate pellet grill with folding legs



The Pit Boss tailgate/camp grill is designed for portability, featuring collapsing legs for easy transporting and storage. It features a 5-pound hopper capacity and an innovative flame broiler, making it ideal for events like football games and camping. The 340-square-inch pellet grill additionally includes a digital control center with an LED readout, an auto-start hot rod and a rear exhaust convection system.

Pit Boss portable tailgate pellet grill with folding legs, $267 (reduced from $297)