Best barbecue grill deals to take your summer BBQ game up a couple notches

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kamado Joe

Now that Memorial Day weekend is in the books, summer is (unofficially) here. That means a few things: Longer days, warmer nights and -- of course -- BBQ grilling season.

This year, you can enjoy better-tasting and more evenly cooked food that's prepared faster using the latest, smartest outdoor barbecue grills. If you've been planning to buy a new barbecue grill this season, now's the time to do it. Many popular retailers, like Amazon and Walmart, have cooked up some great deals on grills from well-known brands, and we're sharing some of the best ones with you right here.

Best deals on every type of barbecue grill

Whatever your cooking preference, there's a barbecue grill that's on sale and perfect for your deck, patio or yard. Use the quick links below to see the best deals on each type of barbecue grill.

Best propane grill deals

When it comes to ease of use, cost-effectiveness and temperature control, you simply can't beat a propane grill. Cleanup is a breeze too: With propane, there's no ashen mess to deal with.

We channeled our inner Hank Hill to bring you the best deals on propane grills. (Propane accessories are sold separately.)

Weber Spirit II E-210 liquid propane grill: $449 (18% off)



Amazon

This two-burner, liquid propane barbecue grill from Weber is currently on sale on Amazon for just $449 -- that's 18% off. The grill measures 48 x 26 x 57 inches, so it'll probably fit nicely on your porch or patio. And the built-in wheels make it easy to move around. Inside the grill, you'll discover porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates.

The E-210 works with standard 20-pound LP propane gas tanks (sold separately). Integrated into the grill, you'll find a fold-down table, fuel gauge, stainless steel heat deflector and a thermometer. There's also a handy warming rack. In total, you get 450 square inches of cooking space.

If you love the design of this grill but would prefer a three-burner model, you're in luck. The Weber Spirit II E-310 is currently on sale for $569, which is 11% off on Amazon.

Weber Genesis E-435 natural gas grill: $1,399 (18% off)



Amazon

Perfect for a backyard or larger patio space, this Weber Genesis E-435 natural gas grill is an outdoor kitchen that can barbecue, sear, roast, bake, steam and even stir-fry. A variety of custom-fit grillware accessories (sold separately) are available to expand its capabilities even more.

The E-435 measures 27 x 68.5 x 48 inches and is primarily constructed using alloy steel. It comes with a 12-year limited warranty. One feature we love: Built into the grill is a handy side burner, so you can easily sauté veggies, boil corn or heat sauces. There's also a sturdy side table for food preparation.

In total, there are four main burners, along with the side burner. There's even a smartphone app that offers instructions for assembling and using the grill. Right now, you can get this grill for 18% off and pay $1,399 when you buy it from Amazon.

Weber Spirit S-315 liquid propane gas grill: $699 (18% off)



Amazon

The Spirit S-315 comes in either a liquid propane or natural gas option. Both are the same price and are on sale at Amazon for 18% off, but only for a limited time. Offering enough cooking space to prepare a meal for the entire family, you can add this grill to your outdoor living space for $699.

For convenience, the three-burner grill is mounted on wheels and has an integrated storage cabinet. This is a stainless steel grill with porcelain-enameled cast iron grates. To get your cooking done faster, you can take advantage of up to 32,000 BTU of cooking power. Each of the burners can be set to a different cooking temperature when needed.

And thanks to its 529 square inches of cooking space, you can fit up to 15 burgers at once. The unit measures 49.5 x 45.5 a 24 inches when shut.

Best wood pellet barbecue grill and smoker deals

This season, barbecue grills that use wood pellets are all the rage. People love the taste of slow-cooked smoked meats and the woody flavors that only these grills can deliver. Grilling fans also appreciate that wood pellets offer a more even and consistent temperature, effortless startup and fewer flare-ups.

Here are the best wood pellet barbecue grill deals you can get right now.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 wood pellet grill and smoker: $1,100 (15% off)

Amazon

Here's your chance to save 15% on one of the latest electric, wood-pellet grills to hit the market. The Ironwood 650 from Traeger Grills is on sale at Amazon for $1,100. This grill offers the ultimate way to create that classic wood-fired taste as you barbecue your favorite foods at an adjustable temperature up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

This single grill can easily handle all of your outdoor grilling, smoking, baking, roasting and braising. It offers 650 square inches of cooking space, so it's built to meet a family's big appetite.

You can order 20-pound bags of Traeger's Signature all-natural wood pellets from Amazon for $20 each. They're also available in apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan or a barbecue select blend.

Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker: $319 (save $120)



Walmart

For fans of wood-pellet grills, you can't go wrong with this new 2024 model from Z Grills. It's a grill and smoker that has a wide temperature range -- from 160 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit -- so you can use it to barbecue, bake, grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue or char-grill your favorite foods.

The two tiers of grill rack offer 553 square inches of total cooking area, which is enough space to prepare food for four to five people at the same time. You can even remove the upper rack to have extra height for the grill's main surface. The built-in hopper holds up to 10 pounds of wood pellets.

Walmart currently has this versatile grill on sale for just $319, which is a savings of $120 off its regular $439 price.

KingChii wood pellet smoker and grill: $244 (save $156)

Walmart

For fans of wood pellet grills and smokers, here's another option that's both affordable and handy. The KingChii wood-pellet smoker and grill offers 456 square inches of cooking space and features automatic temperature controls. It also has folding legs for convenient storage or transport. A rain cover for the grill is included.

Right now, Walmart has this grill on sale for $244, reduced from $400. What we love about this grill is its automated electric feed system. It maintains the heat for you while producing the optimal amount of smoke. The grill is fueled using 100% all-natural hardwood pellets that infuse amazing wood-fired flavor into everything you cook.

This grill can be used to barbecue, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear or char-grill. It offers a cooking temperature range between 180 and 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best charcoal grill and smoker deals

When it comes to grilling at the beach or campsite, it's hard to go wrong with traditional charcoal. Here are some of the best charcoal grill and smoker deals to shop this week.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe I Premium: $699 (save $100)

Amazon

If the grill is red with an iconic round design, you know it's a popular Kamado Joe charcoal grill and smoker. This one, called the Classic Joe 1, is an 18-inch ceramic grill that comes with its own cart. It offers 250 square inches of cooking space divided into two tiers.

Thanks to its more compact design, the grill is ideal for smaller spaces. It measures 18 x 18 x 48 inches when shut and includes two side shelves to help with food preparation. Thanks to the grill's tower top vents that allow you to control airflow, you can maintain a constant cooking temperature between 225 and 750 degrees Fahrenheit.

The included cooking grates are made from stainless steel and the lid has a built-in thermometer. Although this is an older grill design, it's designed to last for years. It offers a great value at this sale price.

Kamado Joe Kettle Joe: $449 (save $100)



Walmart

Head over to Walmart to save $100 on this popular, 22-inch charcoal grill from Kamado Joe. It offers a hinged lid, is mounted on a built-in cart and has two side shelves. Of course, it comes in Kamado Joe's iconic red and black color scheme.

Enjoy 350 square inches of cooking space with included grates, along with a two-tier cooking space. The integrated SloRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber makes it easy to smoke your favorite meats at temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

For a limited time -- and in plenty of time for summer -- Walmart has this grill on sale for $449. With the $100 you save, you can stock up on charcoal.

Weber Performer charcoal grill: $349 (9% off)



Amazon

When most people think about charcoal grills, the Weber brand comes to mind. Well, this classic charcoal grill design is on sale at Amazon for 9% off, which brings its price down to $349.

This is a 22-inch grill that provides 262 square inches of cooking space -- enough to prepare up to 13 burgers at once. One nice feature: Built into the grill's cart is a place to store the lid during the food prep process, so you don't need to put it on the ground. And if you need to add more charcoal while grilling, the cooking grate is compatible with special inserts and is hinged.

There's a handy thermometer built into the grill's lid. When closed, the unit measures 43.5 x 42 x 29 inches. The cart-style base has wheels, so it's easy to move around.

Royal Gourmet CC1830 charcoal grill: $100 (23% off)

Amazon

This old-school charcoal grill offers an impressive 442 square inches of cooking space that takes advantage of porcelain-enameled steel-wire cooking grates. There's also an 184-square-inch, chrome-plated, steel-wire warming rack built into the grill. For added flexibility, you can choose between two heights for the grates.

The grill itself holds six pounds of charcoal, and the removable pan makes disposal of the ash and cleaning the grill easy. For a limited time, you can purchase this grill for just $100 on Amazon -- 23% off its usual price of $130.

It measures 22.74 x 42.56 x 48.66 inches and has a bottom shelf for holding up to 20 pounds of accessories. There's also a handy side shelf that provides space for food preparation.

Weber original kettle charcoal grill: $119 (9% off)



Amazon

Weber's classic kettle charcoal grill is currently on sale at Amazon for 9% off, so you'll pay just $119 to barbecue on your porch, patio or your backyard. This is a circular, 18-inch grill that gives you precise heat control and enough cooking space to prepare up to nine burgers at once.

The grill offers a porcelain-enameled lid and bowl, so it's designed to retain heat which makes it more efficient. Dampers allow you to easily control the temperature inside the grill.

For a cooking surface, it's equipped with plated steel cooking grates that are easy to clean.

More of the best grills of 2024



Trying to make sense of all your grill options above. No worries -- the outdoor living experts at CBS Essentials have you covered.

If you're looking for one of the newest and more advanced high-tech grills, be sure to check out our roundup of the six best smart grills for spring 2024. Our team has also curated a roundup of the five best charcoal grills for 2024, the five best propane grills for 2024 and the five best wood-pellet grills for 2024. And if you want to give your porch or patio a makeover, we have some great ideas on how to accomplish this, too.