Best Buy spring audio sale: Save big on Sonos, Samsung and more

Best Buy just kicked off its spring audio sale, so right now is the time to get those Sonos, LG, Samsung or Sony TV sound bars, headphones, wireless earbuds or speakers you've been wanting. Some of these deals are so good, they'll be music to your ears, yet easy on your wallet.

Don't wait too long; this event is happening until April 14, but there's limited inventory on many of the most in-demand products.

The best deals from Best Buy's spring audio event

Our in-house team of consumer tech experts have curated this roundup of the best audio deals right now during the Best Buy spring audio. Click on the links below and you can literally save hundreds on popular products that'll make music and audio sound so much better.

LG 3.1.3 channel soundbar with subwoofer: $400 (save $200)

Regardless of your TV's brand, size or type, if you want to enhance its audio with more accurate, clear and room-filling sound, you should connect a soundbar or surround-sound system. Right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of this LG 3.1.3 channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer by $200, so you can buy it for just $400.

Satellite speakers for creating a full surround-sound system are sold separately. Even if you don't have an LG TV -- like the new, 2024 LG Evo C4 OLED -- this soundbar and subwoofer combo generate 480-watts of audio power that works with the TV you already own.

Within the soundbar are upward-firing height channels that support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. This makes the soundbar and subwoofer simulate surround sound, even without adding satellite speakers. The soundbar connects to your TV using an HDMI eARC connection, while the subwoofer is wireless, so cable clutter is kept to a bare minimum.

Yamaha 5.2 channel AV receiver: $400 (save $100)

The RX-V4A 5.2 channel AV receiver is future-proof, thanks to its 8K HDMI support. The unit supports Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD and Dolby Digital Plus. It's also equipped to handle wireless multi-room audio with the help of Yamaha MusicCast and Apple AirPlay 2.

You get four HDMI inputs and a generous collection of other ports from an AV receiver that measures 6.8 x 17.1 x 14.9 inches. Use it create a powerful and advanced home theater experience. It comes with a remote and works with any brand's TV and speakers.

For a limited time, save $100 when you purchase this Yamaha AV receiver from Best Buy for just $400.

Klipsch Reference 800 Series dual 8" floor-standing speaker: $429 (save $171)

If you're looking to add powerful (600-watt), floor-standing speakers to your living room or home theater system, and you want them to look gorgeous, the Klipsch Reference 800 Series speakers are an excellent choice -- especially when they're on sale for just $429 each (which is $171 off their regular $600 price).

These are traditional, wired, floor-standing speakers that generate high-resolution audio. Each speaker measures 43 x 17.5 x 10.9 inches. Speaker wire and cables are not included. For stereo sound, you'll need two. Each is sold separately, as are other Klipsch audio components.

Within each speaker are two 8-inch, injection-molded graphite woofers that provide deep, distortion-free bass. You also get a Klipsch one-inch aluminum LTS tweeter and 90 x 90 square Tractrix Horn that provides impressive coverage, bandwidth and directivity control.

Thanks in part to Dolby Atmos support, these speakers offer amazing sound and they look great, too.

Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) and sub-mini dual 6" Wi-Fi subwoofer: $835 (save $94)

Best Buy has bundled the popular and powerful Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) soundbar with the Sonos sub-mini dual 6-inch wireless subwoofer to create this powerful, discounted bundle. Right now, the two audio components together are priced at $835, which represents a $94 savings.

Advanced audio processing ensures booming, balanced sound from wall to wall. But when you want to watch TV and need to keep the volume down, turn on the night sound setting using the Sonos app to reduce intense noises and enhance quieter ones.

There's also technology that ensures you hear every word in a TV show or movie. For even greater clarity when characters whisper or the action intensifies, simply turn on speech enhancement mode using the Sonos app. Dolby Atmos support is also integrated into these components for immersive listening.

Best Buy is also offering a discounted bundle that includes the Beam (2nd Gen), Sonus Sub (Gen 3) subwoofer and two Sonos Era 100 satellite speakers for $1,706, which is a savings of $90. For more advice on choosing the best soundbar for your TV, be sure to read our coverage of the six best soundbars for 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: $190 (save $40)

Especially when you pair them with Google ChromeOS or Android mobile devices, the water-resistant Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds feature a ton of bells and whistles. We're talking great sound quality with impressive noise cancelation.

They work particularly well with the Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, as well as with Samsung smart TVs (like the 2024 version of the bestselling Frame TV). Battery life is up to eight hours per charge, or up to 30 hour of playtime with multiple charges using the case.

With these earbuds, you'll hear 360-degree immersive audio and take part in crystal-clear, hands-free phone calls. Click on the link below to take advantage of the $40 off sale happening right now at Best Buy.

In our coverage of the five best wireless earbuds for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is our pick for best wireless earbuds for Android.

Samsung HW-S800B 3.1.2 channel soundbar and subwoofer: $700 (save $200)

During Best Buy's spring audio event, this soundbar and subwoofer combo is $200 off, which brings the price down to $700.

The Samsung HW-S800B works with any TV from any brand, but offers some bonus features when you connect it with a Samsung smart TV. This soundbar offers a 3.1.2 channel configuration and comes with a wireless subwoofer. The system supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Featuring an ultra-slim design, the soundbar uses Samsung's SoundFit technology to automatically adapt the audio to the room around it. You also get Q-Symphony support when using the soundbar and subwoofer with a Samsung smart TV.

And when it comes to gaming, a game mode pro feature boosts the audio quality of your favorite games by taking advantage of the soundbar's up-firing speakers to generate simulated 3D sound.

Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4 channel surround sound system: $1,100 (save $300)

It's one thing to invest in a soundbar and subwoofer combo that simulates surround sound and spatial audio, but for the real deal, try the Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4 channel surround sound system. It includes a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers. And for a limited time, Best Buy has cut the price of this system to just $1,100 -- which represents a $300 savings.

In addition to supporting Q-Symphony on a Samsung smart TV, when it's connected to any TV, you get Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2 support, plus a game mode feature that makes games sound more immersive.

And the active voice analyzer (AVA) ensures that all dialogue is clear and easy to understand.

Sony WH1000XM5 noise canceling headphones: $330 (save $70)

In our coverage of the five best noise canceling headphones for 2024, we selected the Sony WH1000XM5s as our pick for music. These are Sony's top-of-the-line consumer headphones. They offer superior noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life and support for hi-res audio. They also make hands-free calls sound crystal clear.

One feature we love in these headphones is their support for DSEE Extreme. This tech upscales compressed digital audio in real time to restore high-range sounds that would otherwise be lost to compression.

Overall, the WH-1000XM5s does a superior job playing any type of music.

Head over to Best Buy and pick up a pair of these great sounding headphones for $70 off, which brings their price down to $330.

For all of your consumer tech needs, follow our extensive and continuously updated tech coverage, including an ever-expanding lineup of product reviews and buying guides.