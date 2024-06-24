The bestselling robot vacuum on Amazon is 50% off ahead of Prime Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tired of cleaning up after yourself and the rest of the family? Why should you have to handle all the housework when robot vacuums exist? It's high time you bought one and put it to work tidying up the house when you don't feel like it. Whether you need to clean up grime left by kids, or you've got a pet that sheds often, there's a robot vacuum for every use case.

If it's the price that's keeping you from bringing home a robot to do your dirty work, it might finally be time to invest. You can get the bestselling robot vacuum on Amazon for 50% off ahead of Prime Day. The Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum is $300, down from its normal price of $599, no coupon required. That means you'll get a 4.2 star-rated vacuum for an excellent price. This limited time deal is selling out fast, so if you want to snag yours before Prime Day deals start rolling out, you're going to have to move quickly. And trust us, you're going to want to get this bad boy.

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpet to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, fur, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands. Alternatively, you can just use the companion app to set everything up.

This is an excellent, feature-rich robot vacuum that can do just about anything you need. For the price, you can't beat it.