Woman killed in fiery North Miami Beach crash identified, police say

By Briauna Brown

A woman killed in a fiery crash last week has been identified, North Miami Beach Police confirmed.

The police department said at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, officers were called to the crash near Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast 34th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a Tesla fully engulfed in flames, trapping the sole occupant, 24-year-old Julie Eibinder, inside, police said.

Police bodycam video shows officers rushing to help Eibinder, but they were unable to get to her as they worked to extinguish the fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, Eibinder crashed into a pole after an SUV cut her off, police told CBS Miami. Police have not said if the driver of the SUV will face charges.

Community honors her memory

The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, where Eibinder was a membership coordinator, honored her with an Instagram post this week.

"Julie brought a bright spirit, a kind heart, and a deep dedication to our community," the post read in part. "In her time with us, she touched the lives of so many with her warmth, her smile, and a genuine love for connecting with others." 

