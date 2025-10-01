Watch CBS News
Driver killed after car fire in North Miami Beach crash, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Fatal car crash in North Miami Beach under investigation
Fatal car crash in North Miami Beach under investigation 00:28

A driver died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire during a crash in North Miami Beach, police said.

North Miami Beach police said officers responded at about 4 p.m. to a traffic crash near Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast 34th Avenue.

The vehicle involved caught fire, trapping the sole occupant inside, according to police. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was transported to a local hospital and another was being assessed, officials said.

Investigation and road closures

Police said the crash remains under active investigation and urged the public to avoid the area and follow officer directions. Lane closures and delays are expected while investigators remain on scene.

Identity withheld pending notification

Authorities said the name of the dead person will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Police said they will provide an update when more information is available.

Mauricio Maldonado

