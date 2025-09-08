Woman arrested in Mexico in connection to Miami-Dade killing, baby found safe, MDSO says

A woman wanted in connection to the killing of a Miami-Dade man was arrested Monday in Mexico and extradited back to Florida, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a 5-month-old baby was also recovered and is safe in Florida.

Arrest follows international search

Sheriff's deputies said Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, 27, was taken into custody in Mexico with the help of the Broward Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals, Mexico's immigration institute and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said Cabrera was the girlfriend of 32-year-old Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, who is still at large.

The recovered baby had been with the couple, authorities said.

Investigators said Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Victim's body found in recycling bin

Detectives said the case began Aug. 7 when they were asked to assist Hialeah police in a missing person investigation involving 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez.

Investigators said Gonzalez was last seen Aug. 3 meeting with Carballo Gonzalez. An altercation was reported in the victim's truck, which was later found abandoned with evidence inside.

The sheriff's office said detectives located a recycling bin containing the victim's body during a search of the area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Carballo Gonzalez's whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).