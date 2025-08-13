Suspects wanted in Hialeah man's murder may have infant son with them, MDSO says

Couple sought in Hialeah man's murder may be traveling with infant son, MDSO says

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a couple wanted in connection with the murder of a Hialeah man earlier this month and for the couple's 5-month-old son, who they believe is with them.

Investigators said the baby may be in danger.

"Our concern is for the baby's safety. It is already difficult to deal with a 5-month-old, and now we have people who are fugitives, who are fleeing from law enforcement and they have this 5-month-old baby with them," MDSO detective Samantha Choon said.

Victim reported missing the day after alleged killing

According to the sheriff's office, Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, 27, are wanted in the killing of Daylon Fleitas, 37.

Sheriff's investigators believe Fleitas was murdered on Sunday, Aug. 3. A day later, he was reported missing to Hialeah police.

At the time, investigators said Fleitas—who was last seen on Sunday—had indicated he would be meeting with an acquaintance but never returned home and had not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office has not said how Fleitas died or where his body was found. They have asked for the public's help in finding Gonzalez and Cabrera, who are "considered armed and dangerous."

"If you are harboring these fugitives, you may face penalties. You can be charged, you can be arrested. So we're asking that if they see this, turn yourself in," Choon said.

Mother says victim "full of life"

CBS News Miami spoke with the victim's mother, Carmen.

She said, "I don't have the words. What can I tell you. I am waiting to hear the answers. How did it happen? He knew them. They were good friends. I don't know what happened. They took a piece of my heart. He was a young man who was full of life. He got along with everyone. He was the best for me."

Witness recalls seeing suspect on day of murder

CBS News Miami also spoke exclusively with Caden Booth, an employee at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Hialeah, who told investigators that Alfredo Gonzalez came into his store on Sunday, Aug. 3 - the same day of the murder.

"I believe he came in on 8-3-25 at 3:30 to 4 o'clock. The guy came in and looked around and bought some microfiber towels. That is all he did. He came in and left. They are used for wax removal. That is what I told the detectives," Booth said.

"It is upsetting, especially in our community, especially as many people are walking around our shopping center. It's sad to see this and I really hope they bring him to justice," he said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's homicide bureau at (305) 471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).