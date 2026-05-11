West Broward wildfire burns more than 11,000 acres as crews battle fast-moving flames

A massive wildfire in West Broward burned more than 11,000 acres Monday as firefighters and forestry crews worked from the air and ground to contain the fast-moving blaze.

A Blackhawk helicopter was seen flying over the wildfire, dropping water on flames near U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue as thick smoke blanketed parts of western Broward County.

The smoke was visible to drivers traveling west along Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, while flames and heavy smoke spread across the West Broward sky.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service said shifting winds intensified the fire's movement.

"The winds shifted to the east and it looked like somebody poured gasoline on it. The fire just totally started coming east and it approached the perimeter of the park. It was really intense," Captain Neal Stark told CBS News Miami.

Stark, who runs the nonprofit Fishing with America's Finest and keeps boats at Everglades Holiday Park, said the emergency response was extensive.

"There were helicopters dropping water. There were fire trucks with the booms shooting water, there were guys on the ground, they were cutting trenches," Stark said.

Florida Forest Service Senior Forester Michelle Danielson said aerial crews from the Broward Sheriff's Office and the National Guard assisted with water drops to help suppress the fire and protect nearby communities.

Officials said much of the dry vegetation fueling the blaze had already burned, allowing crews to make significant progress on containment efforts.

As of Monday evening, the wildfire was reported to be 60% contained.

"It was an amazing operation, it was amazing to see, and they did a phenomenal handling this fire," Stark said. "All of them commented that they've never seen a fire move that quickly from the west to the east."