South Florida sees risk of severe weather Tuesday which could help wildfire fight due to heavy rain

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is continuing to monitor two active wildfires burning in South Florida.

The Max Road Fire in western Broward Count near US-27 has grown in size and has burned more than 11,000 acres, but is 60% contained.

This graphic shows the latest information on wildfires burning in South Florida on May 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

The smoke from this fire is moving west and southwest on Tuesday morning, but later in the day it will drift northward and to the northeast due to a shift in the winds.

The 172nd Avenue Fire is burning in southern Miami-Dade near Florida City and has burned 300 acres and is 50% contained.

The smoke from this fire has reduced visibility and forced officials to close Card Sound Road.

This graphic shows the forecast feels-like temperatures in South Florida on May 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

South Florida is mainly dry and very warm on Tuesday morning. It will be another hot, steamy day ahead with forecast high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s.

We need the rain to bring us some relief and help with the containment of the wildfires, and on Tuesday afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop.

The rain chance is high on Tuesday due to plenty of moisture south of a frontal boundary to our north.

This graphic shows the forecast feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Unfortunately, there is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, mainly along interior portions of South Florida and along the east coast metro areas.

Strong, gusty winds are the primary threats. But large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The gusty winds from the storms could create erratic fire behavior for the wildfires.

This graphic shows the severe weather outlook in South Florida on May 12, 2026.

There is also a marginal risk (Livel 1 out of 4) of excessive rainfall for the eastern metropolitan areas.

Some storms may produce heavy downpours and could lead to localized flooding.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in South Florida on May 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

Keep the umbrella close through Wednesday as we remain unsettled with more showers and storms around.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s.

On Thursday passing storms will be possible.

The rain chance will drop Friday with only spotty showers and storms likely through the weekend.