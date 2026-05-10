Large wildfire in western Broward County sends smoke toward Pembroke Pines neighborhood, authorities say

A growing wildfire in western Broward County has prompted concern Sunday afternoon as smoke drifted toward a Pembroke Pines neighborhood near U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard, according to local authorities.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Fire-Rescue crews were positioned along the perimeter of the Holly Lake community to monitor conditions in case the fire moved closer to homes. Zero percent of the fire has been contained as of now.

"ATTENTION RESIDENTS: There is a large Everglades fire which is sending smoke towards the Holly Lake area (US-27 & Pines Boulevard)," police said in an alert shared on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Police photos showed thick smoke billowing from the brush fire west of the community. Pembroke Pines Police Department/ CBS News Miami

The wildfire has burned about 200 acres so far and authorities have not said whether evacuations were being considered. No injuries have been reported so far.

Photos shared by police showed thick smoke rising from the brush fire area west of the community.

Residents in the area may experience reduced visibility and smoky conditions as crews continue monitoring the fire.

CBS News Miami has reached out to fire officials for additional information on containment efforts and possible road impacts.