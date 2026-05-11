Florida fire map shows live updates on wildfires burning in Broward and Miami-Dade

Two active wildfires burning in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are reducing air quality and visibility across parts of South Florida Monday as firefighters continue working to contain the flames, according to the Florida Forest Service and other state and local agencies.

The fires are highlighted on Florida's Active Wildfire Points map, an interactive tool that tracks current wildfires across the state and provides updated information on acreage burned and containment levels. You can check it out here:

Max Road Fire in Broward

The largest blaze, known as the Max Road Fire, was burning west of U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard in western Broward County. Officials said the fire has scorched at least 5,000 acres as of Monday morning.

Smoke from the Max Road Fire was drifting north and northwest Monday morning due to a light southeast breeze.

On Sunday night, an eerie orange glow lit up the sky near the fire zone as crews battled the flames. Andrew Johnston / CBS News Miami

Florida City fire in Miami-Dade

A second wildfire, called the 172nd Avenue Fire, is burning near Florida City in southern Miami-Dade County. Officials said the fire has burned at least 210 acres as of Monday morning.

Smoke from that fire remained relatively stagnant because of calm winds, though conditions later Monday could push smoke northward toward Leisure City and Homestead.

The 172nd Avenue Fire temporarily forced the closure of Card Sound Road and restricted access to the Florida Keys over the weekend, though the roadway has since reopened.

Authorities are still urging drivers to use caution in the area because heavy smoke could continue reducing visibility. Residents across South Florida are also being advised to monitor local air quality conditions as firefighters work to bring both blazes under control.

Florida dry season fuels wildfire risk

Florida is currently in its dry season, a period that typically runs from October through May and brings an increased risk of wildfires across the state.

According to the Florida Forest Service, peak wildfire season usually occurs during April, May and June, when dry vegetation, low humidity and windy conditions can help fires spread quickly.

The National Weather Service said ongoing drought conditions and low relative humidity have elevated wildfire danger across much of Florida in recent weeks. Officials are urging residents to avoid outdoor burning and remain alert as firefighters continue battling dozens of active wildfires statewide.