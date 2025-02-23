Mild and mostly quiet for Sunday with comfortable temperatures, possible stray showers

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a mild and mostly quiet Sunday as comfortable morning temperatures give way to a mild and partly sunny afternoon.

Afternoon highs remain in the mid to upper 70s. While the NEXT Weather team is monitoring a mostly dry Sunday, stray showers are possible for the morning and early afternoon, especially close to the coastline. Any showers that do develop on Sunday will be brief and non-severe.

If you're heading out to the beach, the NEXT Weather team monitors a high rip current risk and a high UV index. There are no alerts for boaters out on the Atlantic or in the Florida Keys.

NEXT Weather Alert Day 2/24/2025 CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather team will be monitoring a messy Monday as a Gulf storm moves in from the west early Monday morning.

A NEXT Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the potential for strong storms containing strong gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. Rain is expected to grow more widespread during the midday hours on Monday and could lead to flooding concerns as rainfall estimates range from one to three inches, with isolated higher totals possible.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Monday afternoon and potentially continue for the first half of Tuesday. A drier weather pattern arrives Tuesday afternoon and continues for most of the week as afternoon highs hover around the upper 70s.