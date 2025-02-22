NEXT Weather Alert Day: Monday to bring heavy rain, gusty storms and likely flooding

A NEXT Weather Alert Day has been declared for Monday due to heavy rain and gusty storms, which will likely lead to flooding in South Florida.

NEXT Weather Rain Tracker 2/24/2025 7 a.m. CBS News Miami

The storm continues to develop Sunday over the Gulf but will remain well west of the area.

The rain and storms will move into the Lower Keys and Gulf Coast early Monday, moving east across the peninsula and into the East Coast metro areas between 7 and 10 a.m. Rain will be heaviest with the initial line of showers and storms, likely dropping widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain and locally higher amounts are possible.

The biggest impacts for the area will be Monday morning through early Monday afternoon — this is when the heaviest rain is forecast with the flooding downpours. The severe threat remains low; however, strong winds are still expected in and around storms that develop.

By Monday afternoon, the widespread storms will be ending from west to east. There may be a brief break in the rain before isolated showers and storms develop and move through the area Monday evening and again on Tuesday.

NEXT Weather Rainfall Chances 2/24/2025 CBS News Miami

These storms are expected to be isolated; however, it is still possible to see flooding with additional rain amounts due to the heavy rain on Monday.

Drier air returns to South Florida for the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 70s.