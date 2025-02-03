Warm, humid across South Florida, isolated showers possible

MIAMI - After a colder than average January, it will be a warm start for the month of February.

Monday morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across South Florida. Some patchy dense fog developed inland leading to reduced visibility.

A warm, humid day ahead with highs climbing to around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. Although the chance of rain is low, isolated showers are possible.

There is a low risk of rip currents for the Atlantic beaches. There are no advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Warm and humid all week long. NEXT Weather

Temperatures will remain above average all week as we'll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will rise to around 80 degrees every day.

We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and only a few stray showers will be possible every day.