Warm and breezy at times across South Florida

After a warm and muggy start to the day on Tuesday, which saw a few passing showers, it will become breezy at times in the afternoon as highs climb to the upper 80s. Storms will push inland as the sea breeze builds.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The chance of rain rises on Wednesday and Thursday due to an upper level low pressure system that will enhance instability and bring plenty of moisture to South Florida. Scattered to widespread showers and storms will be possible with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding and slight chance of hail.

Friday we remain unsettled with some showers and storms still possible.

Over the weekend, highs will climb to 90 degrees and the chance of rain will be more seasonable.