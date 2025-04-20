BSO deputy serves restraining order against man accused in Tamarac tragedy weeks before, bodycam video shows

New body camera video shows the moments when the man accused of triggering an Amber Alert and killing three people, including his estranged wife, was served a restraining order just weeks before the tragedy happened in Tamarac earlier this year.

According to the video obtained by CBS News Miami, a Broward County Sheriff's deputy is shown serving a restraining order to Nathan Gingles on Jan. 6, just a month-and-a-half before he allegedly killed Mary Gingles, his estranged wife, along with her father and a neighbor before walking away from the scene with his four-year-old daughter Seraphina.

"Again with the restraining order, same as the last restraining order — no contact or some [expletive] like that," the deputy is heard saying to Nathan Gingles. "So, you already know it's going to go, real quick, you hit the nail on the head: No guns, no ammunition, permits — none of that."

In that video, Nathan Gingles accused Mary Gingles of kidnapping their child.

Tragedy in Tamarac

Less than two months after that interaction, Nathan Gingles was later accused of kidnapping his daughter and killing her mother, her grandfather and a neighbor who was trying to help.

Nathan Gingles is currently facing murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges.

The deputy who served the restraining order has been suspended because he didn't take Nathan Gingles' guns away while serving the documents, according to CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald. Seven other deputies were also suspended after February's incident.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said his agency fell short on how domestic violence calls were handled before the triple murder.