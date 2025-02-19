Watch CBS News
Broward sheriff's deputies put on leave over Tamarac triple shooting investigation

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Five Broward Sheriff's deputies have been put on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into the handling of a triple homicide over the weekend in Tamarac. 

Sources told CBS Miami, 1 lieutenant, 2 sergeants and 2 deputies have been placed on leave. Four work in the Tamarac district, the fifth is assigned to another district. 

According to court documents, Nathan Gingles was in the midst of a contentious divorce from his estranged wife, Mary Gingles. Investigators say he went to her home Sunday morning at 5897 North Plum Bay Parkway and fatally shot her father on the patio.

Detectives say Mary Gingles ran to a neighbor's house for help, but Gingles followed her and opened fire, killing both her and the neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin.

Surveillance shows Gingles casually walking with his 4-year-old daughter away from the crime scene.  

Death investigation led to Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued and Gingles and his daughter.

They were found unharmed a few hours later at a nearby shopping center where Gingles was arrested 

On Tuesday, Gingles was relaxed facing a judge who ordered him held without bond on the murder charges and set a $2 million dollar bond on additional charges that included violating a domestic violence protection order and child abuse 

According to an arrest warrant David Ponzer, his father in law, was startled when Gingles showed up at his home on Sunday.   

 "The victim was on the ground and appeared to be clutching the handle of a coffee cup and a lighter," according to the arrest report. 

Detectives say they found a domestic violence injunction order lying on the kitchen table.

Prior warning signs

On Facebook, friends of Mary Gingles describe her as having a huge heart and a light shone bright. 

Mary Gingles had filed a restraining order against Nathan Gingles last February after a domestic violence incident and also filed for divorce.

"Because of Nathan's psychotic behavior, his multiple silencer firearms and impending divorce I'm afraid he will kill me," she wrote in her filing, according to court documents. "I am willing to submit to psychological testing and believe it necessary Nathan do the same."

In court on Tuesday it appeared the judge agreed, with the judge ordering Nathan Gingles to undergo a mental health screening 

