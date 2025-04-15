Tamarac murders highlight alarming rise in South Florida domestic violence

Domestic violence is rising at an alarming rate in South Florida.

"There has been a measurable increase," said Dr. Linda Parker, the CEO of Women in Distress, the nonprofit that helps victims. "Batterers just don't decide they won't hurt you anymore. It takes a series of interventions to make that happen."

She says domestic violence is up 28% across Florida. There has been a 23% rise in Broward County and a 66% increase in domestic violence deaths.

A disturbing trend

The Tamarac murders of Mary Gingles, her father, and a neighbor in February brought the crisis into sharp focus.

Gingles had been stalked and threatened by her estranged husband, Nathan Gingles, who is accused of allowing the couple's four-year-old child to witness the carnage.

But friends say there were no red flags when another deadly domestic violence incident happened in Pompano Beach just weeks later.

That's when BSO says James Sheridan shot and killed his wife, Colleen, and their son before turning the gun on himself.

The Broward State Attorney's Office has a victim advocacy unit.

Director Taveca Collins said victims can get crisis counseling and legal help. She said a safety plan is vital in case a victim needs to have locks or internet passwords changed.