Tropical storm warning, watches issued for parts of Florida ahead of disturbance

MIAMI - A tropical storm warning and watches have been issued for parts of Florida as Potential Tropical System Four makes its way toward the state.

According to the National Hurricane Center, late Friday morning the system was about 420 miles southeast of Key West. It was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph.

The system is forecast to slow down and turn to the northwest on Friday night or Saturday. It will then take a turn to the north on Sunday. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move over Cuba on Friday, cross the Straits of Florida on Saturday, and then move near or over the west coast of Florida Saturday night through Sunday night.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the state's southwest coast from East Cape Sable to

Bonita Beach.

Tropical storm watches were issued for:

The Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge including the Dry Tortugas

The southern coast of the Florida peninsula east of East Cape Sable to Card Sound Road

The west coast of the Florida peninsula north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka

According to the NHC, "tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area late Saturday and Saturday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula by Saturday or Saturday night."

Portions of the state and near the southeast coast could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some get up to 12 inches, through Wednesday.