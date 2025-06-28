Watch CBS News
Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Western Gulf, heading toward Mexico with 30 mph winds

By Dave Warren

CBS Miami

An area of low pressure being monitored in the Western Gulf has developed into a tropical depression Saturday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 2 at 5 p.m. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft was able to find a closed circulation with winds of only 30 mph. The storm has shown better organization along with a well-defined circulation.

storm-1-track.png
Tropical Depression 2 tracker CBS News Miami

The storm will continue to move west-northwest over the rest of the weekend and is forecast to move inland over Mexico on Monday. The forecast does call for this to become a tropical storm Sunday, which would make this the second named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Barry.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the coast of Mexico with the tropical storm force wind expected along with heavy rain along the coast and over inland Mexico Sunday and Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

