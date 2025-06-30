Watch CBS News

South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 6/29/2025

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren is watching the tropics as Barry made landfall as a tropical depression in Mexico. Back in South Florida, expect to wake up Monday morning with a few showers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.