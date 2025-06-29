Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie form off Mexico's coasts

What to expect as 2025 hurricane season begins

Two tropical storms formed Sunday on both of Mexico's coasts, and they are expected to drench the region for several days.

Tropical Storm Barry, the second named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, was located on the country's southeast coast, about 50 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico and about 130 miles southeast of Tampico, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

As of the NHC's 2 p.m. update, it had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 12 mph.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. NOAA via AP

Barry is expected to strengthen slightly before it reaches the coast of southeastern Mexico, before rapidly weakening as it moves inland. Forecasters, who issued a tropical storm warning, said the storm could dump three to six inches of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas through Monday.

Meanwhile, off Mexico's southwest coast, Tropical Storm Flossie formed on Sunday. It was located about 225 miles south of Acapulco and was moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Flossie is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday or Tuesday but will remain in open water just west of Mexico, forecasters said.

This is a forecast for Tropical Storm Flossie on Mexico's southwest coast. NOAA

The storm could dump three to six inches of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through early next week.

The Pacific hurricane season began on May 15, while the Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 until Nov. 30, with peak activity typically occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

NOAA officials predicted a 60% chance of an "above-normal" Atlantic hurricane season, with between 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those are expected to strengthen into hurricanes, and three to five could become major hurricanes, forecasters said.