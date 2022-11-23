Tips from Miami International Airport for Thanksgiving travelers

MIAMI - Miami International Airport is expecting to have its busiest Thanksgiving travel ever.

A projected 1.8 million passengers from Friday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 29, for a 4% increase over the record-setting period in 2021.

Below are some tips to keep in mind from MIA for Thanksgiving travel:

Arrive at MIA at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.

To expedite the airline check-in process, passengers should check in online before arriving at MIA.

Passengers departing from concourses D, H, and J during peak times can pre-schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service.

To streamline TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons, and pack medications in your carry-on instead of your checked bags for easier access. More TSA tips are available on the TSA website.

The expedited TSA checkpoint screening service CLEAR is now open to members departing from any of MIA's concourses. CLEAR customers departing from Concourse D can use TSA checkpoint 5 to access Concourse D gates post-security.

Find the fastest TSA checkpoint for your flight online with MIA's Queue Analyzer, for real-time updates on checkpoint wait times.

Avoid waiting in line to order food and drinks with MIA2GO, MIA's mobile ordering service that lets you quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making your contactless pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.

On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient MIA locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.

MIA's cell phone waiting lot, which features 60 parking spaces for non-commercial users picking up travelers, is located just off LeJeune Road and N.W. 31st Street, accessible from LeJeune Road heading north or south.

If traveling internationally, eligible travelers can use the free, secure Mobile Passport Control app to submit their passport and customs declaration information on their smartphone or tablet and avoid completing a paper form or using an automated passport control kiosk.