Tips from Miami International Airport for Thanksgiving travelers
MIAMI - Miami International Airport is expecting to have its busiest Thanksgiving travel ever.
A projected 1.8 million passengers from Friday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 29, for a 4% increase over the record-setting period in 2021.
Below are some tips to keep in mind from MIA for Thanksgiving travel:
- Arrive at MIA at least three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, airline check-in, and security screening.
- To expedite the airline check-in process, passengers should check in online before arriving at MIA.
- Passengers departing from concourses D, H, and J during peak times can pre-schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service.
- To streamline TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons, and pack medications in your carry-on instead of your checked bags for easier access. More TSA tips are available on the TSA website.
- The expedited TSA checkpoint screening service CLEAR is now open to members departing from any of MIA's concourses. CLEAR customers departing from Concourse D can use TSA checkpoint 5 to access Concourse D gates post-security.
- Find the fastest TSA checkpoint for your flight online with MIA's Queue Analyzer, for real-time updates on checkpoint wait times.
- Avoid waiting in line to order food and drinks with MIA2GO, MIA's mobile ordering service that lets you quickly browse menus, order, and pay before making your contactless pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.
- On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient MIA locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.
- MIA's cell phone waiting lot, which features 60 parking spaces for non-commercial users picking up travelers, is located just off LeJeune Road and N.W. 31st Street, accessible from LeJeune Road heading north or south.
- If traveling internationally, eligible travelers can use the free, secure Mobile Passport Control app to submit their passport and customs declaration information on their smartphone or tablet and avoid completing a paper form or using an automated passport control kiosk.
